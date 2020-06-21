How they convinced him to take over and why he was almost fired: the secrets of the Bielsa documentary in Leeds

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marcelo Bielsa and Andrea Radrizzani at Leeds United

With the engaging and unmistakable voice of renowned New Zealand actor Russell Crowe, bringing film drama to action and events, Take us home, the documentary that recounts the re-founding of Leeds United, achieves what few were able to obtain: get into the locker room of a team led by Marcelo Bielsa.

He Crazy, together with his retinue of collaborators, he is usually airtight and does not provide dialogue with the press beyond the conferences agreed before and after the official matches. Chronic distrustful of journalism that so much denoted him throughout his career for its ways, forms, failures and even virtues, he submits to all the pertinent questions in the anteroom and post of each commitment. Then close the doors. That is why this series broadcast on Amazon It is so revealing.

The preponderance that Bielsa has in this audiovisual piece divided into six chapters is total and goes hand in hand with the Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, the largest shareholder in the West Yorkshire entity since 2017. To the point that the first episode is titled Crazy, thus, in Spanish, despite being a product originating from British soil.

Andrea Radrizzani and Marcelo Bielsa, main protagonists of the documentary (Captura Take us home) shake hands

The introduction of the documentary contemplates the institutional debacle suffered by Leeds in recent years, from his descent from the Premier League in 2004 to his return to the English third division. The dominoes were falling one by one until the recruitment of Bielsa: Radrizzani took the reins and incorporated the Spanish Victor Orta as sports director. The former Middlesbrough manager is the main responsible for the arrival of the Argentine.

“I don't think Loco is the word that defines him perfectly but rather obsessive. He arrived knowing exactly what positions to reinforce and how they could improve some of the club's players whom the fans thought were lost, "says Orta, who proposed the name of Bielsa along with Radrizzani to the brand new CEO of Leeds, Angus Kinnear, who had previously worked in West Ham. He is in charge of directing the team's sports project and provides details of the first meeting in Argentina.

Orta and Kinnear were the two leaders who traveled to Buenos Aires to convince Marcelo Bielsa to sign at Leeds United in 2018. “We were meeting 12 hours in a hotel and we realized that he was not a man to whom we were going to sell anything. We would have to explain in detail the vision and potential of Leeds. He immediately got it and understood "says Kinnear, who laughed ironically when the other members of the executive leadership put the name of Bielsa on the table as an alternative to being DT. After a day in the Argentine capital, they concluded that Rosario was going to be their new coach, despite the fact that they had not yet discussed the numbers of his contract.

The conversation between Bielsa and Víctor Orta, sports director of the team (Captura Take us home)

“He is not motivated by money or comfort, he is motivated by great goals. Perhaps the easy thing bores him, he is interested in difficult challenges, that have to do with the heart that he can put in him and the people who work with him ”, is the opinion of Ricardo Lunari, former Newell's footballer who had Bielsa as his coach. in its beginnings as a professional, in the documentary.

The team captain, Pontus Jansson, confesses what Bielsa -translator through- told them in the first training session: "If they don't accept what we are going to do, they can go do something else". The guidelines were clear from the beginning and the members of the campus went from training two hours a day on the Thorp Arch campus to staying a total of nine hours. He Crazy It did not adopt the same methodology as in Lille de France, where it established permanent concentration on the training ground, but it raised demands of all kinds: one of them was to control the weight of the players every morning. So rigorous were the measurements that defender Luke Ayling believed himself to be in impeccable shape, but must have lost 4 kilos and gain muscle mass.

A great combination of edited images including highlights of the matches, practices, privacy of the dressing room and the follow-up to some fans, shows the change of root that Leeds suffered since Bielsa stepped on the city. The first evidence is given with the debut with a win against Stoke City, where the energy and attitude of the team looked completely renewed compared to the previous season.

THE SPYGATE WITH LAMPARD THAT DEDUCTED CREDIT

The good results from the start of last season in the Championship painted the reality of Bielsa pink. However in the beginning of 2019 he was the target of criticism after admitting that he had sent a spy to watch the Derby County training led by the historic Frank Lampard. His reputation was seriously damaged and the case had a phenomenal impact in the media.

Back then Bielsa called an urgent press conference and many in Leeds feared he would resign after uncovering the pot. On the contrary, the Crazy lived up to his nickname and He starred in a 70-minute conference in which he explained every detail of the study of the rival on duty. He admitted having spied on all the opponents and assumed responsibility. The message to the press was clear: Leeds United was not fighting for promotion simply because it had spied on one of its opponents. “I am not pursuing an advantage because I already have the data I need. Why did I do it? I think stupid, "concluded Bielsa.

Bielsa during the 70-minute exposure he was forced to give after Spygate (Capture Take us home)

And if the fans whites They had a devotion to the Argentine, Spygate finished defining them: "We will spy where we want, we are Leeds United", was one of the songs that was heard on Elland Road, in support of Bielsa, when the topic was still hot. Some fans are consulted about the espionage episode and believe that it was of such importance for the “golden boy” team, Lampard, to have been involved.

As a counterpoint, the owner Andrea Radrizzani disagreed with Bielsa's presentation to the press: “This fact did not help to keep calm. If the coach is not centered, which is normal because he is human, when you are under pressure and you must justify yourself, explain things and reveal what you have done, you go to training and you are not the same. Even if you think so, perhaps you are not the same. And that, as a leader, he transmits to others. Marcelo's press conference was unnecessary. He could have given it to the representatives of the English Federation or the FA Cup. There was no point giving it in public. I don't think we deserve the sanction, but I accept it"

However, the Italian businessman agreed with Víctor Orta and the idea that Spygate ended up uniting the team and brought positive consequences to the group despite the formal reprimand by the federation and the £ 222,000 with which Leeds was fined (a figure that Bielsa took over).

FAIR PLAY, DISAPPOINTMENT AND RENEWAL

With two days to go before the end of the regular season, Leeds de Bielsa was three units from Sheffield United and the promotion zone. Those of the Crazy went ahead in the score but the trainer verified that there was a rival player lying on the floor at the time of the break of zero. It was then that he ordered his managers to let him score a goal to equalize the action: a Fair Play action that generated all kinds of debate and controversy in the world of soccer. The result? Leeds lost no chances of direct promotion and relegated to playoff playoffs.

Negative markers were registered in the final stretch of the contest and morale decreased. Leeds prevailed as a visitor in the first leg of the semifinals for the third promotion against, paradoxically, Derby County of Lampard. But at home he could not close the story, he fell 4-2 and was eliminated (finally Aston Villa would ascend).

After frustration last season, Marcelo Bielsa renewed his contract in Leeds and is going for promotion to the Premier (Captura Take us home)

“There is no doubt that Marcelo is a great coach and he fit perfectly into the team and the city. He became an icon and he did very well. I wanted him because we needed a leader to change the culture of the club and he got it in just one year. But you will have to change, let yourself go a little more, and lower your stress level. It depends on him if he wants to stay, but it also depends on us ”, was the reflection made by the owner of the team when the season ended. "I think we all deserve another chance, we can not leave this halfway", Add.

After a meeting between Radrizzani, Kinnear and Orta, the Leeds board of directors decided to renew Bielsa's contract, although it still remained to hear his verdict.

"Marcelo is mysterious. I would already know the intentions of any other coach but not of Marcelo because he was very focused on the season and never wanted to talk about the future ”Kinnear reveals. Orta was forceful: “I fully trust his ideas and methodology. He is the smartest man I have ever met and not only when it comes to football. ”

Radrizzani (owner), Kinneara (CEO) and Víctor Orta (manager) define the future of Leeds United with Marcelo Bielsa (Capture Take us home)

The four heads of the project whose main objective is to return Leeds United to the Premier League united their thoughts and the extension of the Bielsa link was finalized. The technician explained what the equipment had failed and how they could solve those problems. He also pointed out how to strengthen the lines taking into account the economic restrictions that the federation would impose on the club.

Before shaking hands, Marcelo Bielsa demanded a fundamental requirement for his permanence, one point that turned out to be almost an obsession: the renovations at the Thorp Arch training complex. With the clear rules and the elements that he would have available to fight for the long-awaited promotion, the white smoke was visible. “It was like the first meeting, in which I felt that he was the one who was going to promote us. Now we want the automatic promotion, not the silly playoff ”, closes the CEO.

Russell Crowe's deep voiceover ends documentary Take us home: “Bielsa gave hope and pride to the club and the city. Owners, managers, players and fans are united again. The sleeping giant has awakened and the revolution has only just begun ”. And boy, the process is bearing fruit: Leeds defends the tip of the current season of the Championship with nine dates to go.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds United practice with a face mask: the funny comments on the networks

The secrets of Marcelo Bielsa's humble daily life in England

A Leeds player revealed details about the demanding job with Marcelo Bielsa: "There are days when I wanted to kill him"

The photo of Marcelo Bielsa with a fan during the quarantine in England: "His face does not show it, but he was happy"