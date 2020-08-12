How the South American referees will cope to direct the International Cups amid the COVID crisis

Share it:

The headquarters of Conmebol and Federico Beligoy, in charge of arbitration in Argentina

With the approval of the protocol by the Ministry of Health and the approval of the Government, in Argentina this week also the referees returned to activity, which presented a larger number than those that are usually part of the highest category.

This Tuesday, the property of the Argentine Association of Referees it reopened its doors to receive the main judges and assistants for what will be the restart of the activity. Divided into groups of six members, as established in the document presented by the AFAThere will be nine groups that will work at the Buenos Aires headquarters, while another 60 professionals will work at the Interior headquarters.

At first glance it seems that the total number of referees is excessive for the twelve games currently contemplated in the tournament of the Professional Leaguel every date, however, the National Director of Arbitration justified this decision. “It is a contingency plan applied to the situation. We contemplate that there are about eight who will go to Brazil on the 25th of this month and will stay until October 22 for all the movement that there will be in Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana. There we are going to lose a good number of referees ", he declared. Federico Beligoy in dialogue with the channel TyC Sports.

Almost 100 Argentine soccer referees began their training sessions this Tuesday

Indeed, as he found out Infobae, the Referees Commission of the South American Confederation, chaired by Wilson Seneme, sent a letter to each of the member Associations (including the AFA) requesting the collaboration of a fixed group of referees with a view to the resumption of international competitions, which They would restart their dispute on September 15.

The amount, in reality, will depend on the possibilities of the availability of each federation: the judges and designated assistants will be dedicated to the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana from the end of August until October 22, when the group phase ends.

Of course, from Conmebol they clarified that they do not plan a concentration in Brazil. The entity that governs South American football is evaluating different options, since the schools will travel on charter flights, but the judges will do so on scheduled flights. Thus, do not rule out, for example, that there are fixed referee teams designated to conduct the matches played in a country; Thus they can comply with isolation in advance, if it is indicated in the territory in which they lead, since each government has its own protocol. Another possibility is that since it is an exceptional situation, the local referees are the ones who direct the commitments.

At the request of Conmebol, Beligoy explained that “we increased the number of arbitrators, both here and in the Interior. To these that are leaving, we must add one that can test positive. In addition, we have the experience of Europe that there are several injured ”.

Another issue addressed by the 50-year-old former referee was the resolution reported by the South American entity about the possibility that the main referee of the game is of the same nationality as one of the teams. "This is an exceptional topic, everyone knows what we are going through with this pandemic. It may be the case that Conmebol designates a neutral referee quartet and that when it arrives in the country where the match is played, unfortunately they test positive. This contingency plan must be prepared to know what to do, suspend the match or apply common sense and have a referee from that country direct the match. The federations agree, there is not much more to say ”, he concluded.

It should be remembered that last Thursday, Conmebol held a meeting with him Board of Directors in which they reiterated that the Liberators will be active again from Tuesday September 15 and the South American will do it on Tuesday October 27th. For this, a new protocol of "Health concentration" that sets the guidelines for the teams' trips to the various countries: “Authorizes the entry to the countries of South America, under strict sanitary regulations, for 72 hours, to the members of the delegation of the visiting Clubs, with express authorization to appear to training sessions and to the Conmebol Libertadores or Sudamericana match ”.

