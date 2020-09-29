how the saga of the sons of Ragnar really ends

Vikings will return in the coming months with the second part of the sixth season, which will bring the events of Bjorn Ragnarsson and his brothers, after the deaths of two of the main characters such as Ragnar and Lagertha. After talking about the historical inconsistencies within the Vikings series, today we will explore Norse tales instead.

And we will do it to find out how the events of the sons of Ragnar end, at least according to the saga Ragnarsson episode (lit. The Tale of the Sons of Ragnar), which tells the semi-legendary tales of the Vikings.

Let’s start with a background: Bjorn (who in the series is played by Alexander Ludwig) is not the son of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in the short stories, but of Ragnar and Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland). Bjorn and his brothers, Ívarr (Alex Høgh), Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and Sigurd (David Lindström) set out to conquer Zeeland, Jutland and other islands. The father, envious of their successes, decided to install one of his vassals on the Swedish throne, to protect him from his sons’ aims of conquest.

The usurper king installed by Ragnar, Eysteinn Beli, faced a battle for the throne that saw Bjorn’s half-brothers, Eiríkr and Agnarr, lose their lives. When the news reached Zeeland, Bjorn and Hvitserk left for Sweden to settle scores with Eynsteinn, killing him.

Ragnar, again unhappy with his sons’ success, waged war on King lle II of Northumbria (in the series starring Ivan Kaye), who killed Ragnar by throwing him into a snake pit. But Bjorn’s revenge also struck Ælle, who was captured and killed with the Blood Eagle. Later, Bjorn and his brothers set out to conquer the Mediterranean, up to Italy, precisely in Luni, making Bjorn (whose nickname in the stories is Iron Flank) one of the first Vikings to be able to conquer Mediterranean areas of Europe.

Bjorn and Ívarr, unlike the TV series, have never been rivals; according to the legend told in the stories Ívarr he died of a terrible disease, while Bjorn ruled Sweden until his death, becoming the only son of Ragnar to die in old age. His son Eiríkr Björnsson succeeded him on the throne.

Did you know the legendary story of the sons of Ragnar? What do you expect, however, in the finale of Vikings for Bjorn the Armor? Let us know in the comments space!