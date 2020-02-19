how the pharaonic trilogy of Peter Jackson changed everything almost two decades ago

Share it:

The years have passed and it is not easy to locate the role of the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ (The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) in the context of commercial cinema and the current blockbuster, because his artistic identity has been confused with the associated fandom I had the work of Tolkien before and that generated later. The truth is that, almost 20 years after the premiere of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’Many things have happened, and among others, the trilogy of‘ The Hobbit ’itself Peter Jackson and the announcement of a new Amazon series.

Something that may be anecdotal, but that has a deep meaning in the state of current commercial cinema and that served as a dream break, the image of the reference trilogy all those years, from blockbuster Mastodóntico, suddenly burst like a bubble: there was never going to be something similar to what many felt in front of movie screens on Christmas from 2001 to 2003. In factit was actually so good? If someone able to make a boring trilogy like ‘The Hobbit’ might not have been so successful in the beginning.

Chasing jackson

The truth is that the megalomaniac style of Peter Jackson It was somewhat aged, yes, even many of the special effects that were astonishing before today are a bit outdated. But the truth is that, since then, every Christmas a movie-event has been searched change everything like that, but the balance of both critical and commercial success It has never been repeated. The Harry Potter film series had a lot of commercial success but, despite its generational impact, it never received such a consistent critical reception and never won awards.

The new saga ‘Star Wars’ has not been, much less the event that Disney thought and the universe Marvel does not have an artistic prestige at the height of its cultural impact, perhaps the only film that has approached in critic and public recognition has been 'Mad Max: fury on the road' (Mad Max: Fory Road, 2015), but precisely your success means a response to the massification of digital effects. If your director George miller He has been praised for precisely offering the real and "live" action alternative in his film.

Unfortunately, despite being the biggest Oscar winner in 2016, with six statuettes, he lost the best film award with a TV movie like ‘Spotlight’(2015). ’The return of the King’Swept the Oscars in 2004, winning 11, being a milestone for fantasy films and a change of direction that, except for ‘The shape of water’ (Teh Shape of Water, 2017) has not yet been realized. However, those awards, which were actually a symbolic recognition of the unprecedented effort in the history of cinema, they still validate the trilogy.

A Kamikaze bet

‘The Lord of the rings'changed the entertainment landscape, opening the doors of fantasy to the general public in such a way that no one is disgusting today to go to see' The Avengers' (The Avengers, 2010) or get hooked on TV to 'Game of Thrones' (Game of Thrones, 2010-2019). Geek stopped being geek. Comics and the sword and witchcraft passed into the mainstream and no one feels ashamed going to the premieres in disguise of your favorite character. But before its premiere, the entertainment landscape was different, more sober and somehow naive.

Initially, Peter Jackson proposed an adaptation in two parts but when it changed to New Line Cinema It became a trilogy from the beginning of the project. This allowed the team write and shoot all three movies at the same time. A risk movement in the market but that allowed us to correct things and created a continuity between chapters little seen so far, playing with the identity of being a single story divided into three, each of the films had its own arch, but it worked as one story.

This would also create a trilogy fever that very rarely studies have managed to understand. The project of 'The Lord of the rings’Had a 438 days surreal production which began in October 1999, with Peter Jackson in charge of an ambitious planning in New Zealand that even promoted local businesses and developed one of the most famous special effects companies, Weta, like George Lucas development Light and magic. There really was a revolution that we are still seeing consequences.

The transformation of the film-event

Due to the amount of material to adapt, the films lasted an average of three hours, something that puzzled at the time, but now we have it even in horror movies like ‘It’ (2017-2019), superhero movies and the binge watching of ten hours The film industry has changed after the success of Jackson's film. Not only the public knows the language of the films of science fiction and fantasy, but it is rare to see a movie announced without being expressed as part of some type of property or larger franchise.

The super connected cinematic universes, brands, franchisees and unfiltered remakes They move around the same idea. But not all of them are able to replicate the miracle magic of the millennium beginning. A time when the world delved into a dark 11-S post that is still in force with an economic crisis —And social, and human—, where the fantastic was again an exhaust valve in fiction, that if it has been accepted that way it is for a reason.

But at the heart of the success of ‘The Lord of the rings’Are his great moments, driven by pure characters, without irony, that make the confrontations between armies have more emotional depth. The performances of a cast with Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom or Ian McKellen or Sean Astin They make it unforgettable. We miss the trip with them, we are nostalgic to remember the experience of seeing a ring community that interacted naturally and credibly, despite the almost recited tone.

The relevance of the legend

Even separated by thousands of kilometers, the connection between them was palpable. A heart that remains despite the amount of intertwined stories, which Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Jackson they balanced on a script that I knew rescue the key moments of the novel in a harmonious conglomerate that pressed all the right emotional buttons, without a hint of cynicism and perhaps some excess sugar at the end, but you saw with a strangely familiar melancholy, because the team left part of their experience in the farewell.

Unforgettable scenes, from the confrontation with the Balrog, Legolas and Gimli counting dead in the battle of Helm's abyss, the Battle of Gondor, accompanied by the score of Howard Shore, have not yet been matched in scale, or in emotion. Although they show a montage of their time, they have not been as outdated as can be assumed, since they have enough practical effects combined with the CGI. Now there is much easier to recreate your models with digital matte painting and green screen scenarios.

Jackson chose to build stages, hundreds of highly detailed decorative pieces and bring top-level makeup artists to recreate the classic history of Tolkien. Yes, it shows more in the performances of Gollum, that although they surprised at the time, today they are assimilated and perfected. However, not everything is how the pixel is rendered and the quality of the textures, but the beauty of designs, preproduction work and color coherence which makes each of the movies have their own visual codes.

An unrepeatable milestone

Of course, Jackson's game with terror, that he knew so well, makes all the appearances of the Nazgul, sequences like the Swamp of the Dead, Ella-Laraña or the mouth of Sauron, which looks like a Cenobita of the Hellraiser universe, are nightmares and memorable. Now it may seem like it is another commercial film, but we are still waiting for a great Christmas blockbuster to include a scene with launching heads with catapults by an orc that seems to have a large deformed and grotesque tumor on the face.

There are many prints that seem illustrations of books that take on a life of their own and the attention to detail of the production design makes seeing the 20 hours of making of worthy. Almost two decades have passed and, beyond how I can compete visually with what is now presented to us on screen, the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the rings’Remains an inimitable cultural accident. Not even Peter Jackson has been able to overcome it, not even close, even though his ‘King Kong’ (2005) was better than remembered.

The New Zealander has not come to recover from what he got, staying out of place in the market, with false steps as his script for ‘Mortal Engines’ (2018), probably the worst project associated with his name. It may be that never have anything similar with your signature, but few are going to astonish us like him in his first five minutes of ‘The community of the ring’, an achievement for which not only technology is needed, but the madness to imagine it in that size and scale, to reinvent the epic of cinema.