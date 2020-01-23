how the freest adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic can be both the most faithful

Share it:

The adaptation of 'Dracula' that Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have upheld holds an amazing paradox. It is both free to the point of being libertine and, nevertheless, is the most faithful to the essence of the classic of Gothic literature of Bram Stoker that has been seen in a long time, being able to measure in that sense with the most popular adaptations of the vampire count. In any case, it is the most relevant since Coppola made him a tortured romantic hero in the nineties.

We tell you in the new installment of our videos of 'Everything is a lie in film and television', where we explain the influences that this adaptation of BBC newcomer to Netflix, and how he fiddles with them to turn the original work into a relevant story today. To do this, he grabs elements that were half forgotten from the myth, such as the ship's episode, and throws them to the foreground to reinvent them.

'Dracula': Literally Immortal

In our video we also discuss how this Claes Bang Dracula takes elements from many vampires that preceded him. But it also brings a touch of its own, supported by a bold and innovative imagery, which both has a challenging modernity and uses practical tricks that remind of the horror movies of the eighties.

The result is unique despite the discussion that has prompted its third and controversial chapter. All in all, a memorable adaptation and a perfect roadmap for future adaptations of the Gothic pantheon of monsters, conquerors and antiheroes. We tell you how he got it.