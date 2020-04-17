how the film that never existed shaped the fantasy genre as we know it

Share it:

There are many great movies that have never come into existence. Dream projects ranging from the ‘Superman’ of Tim Burton to ‘Dr. Moreau's Island’ from Richard Stanley or of course the ‘Napoleon' from Stanley Kubrick. But none of them hurt as much in the movie buff community as the ‘Dune’ of Jodorowsky. Viewing the new images of the version you have directed Denis Villeneuve it is inevitable to think about the great frustrated project of the Chilean director and artist.

And it is inevitable because it continues to remain in time, like an open wound that has entered the legend thanks to his silent legacy: how did you create a team that has participated and leaving lost ideas of the project in the cream of the genre. Until now there was a lot of information about the project, a lot of conceptual art and stories told by its protagonists, but we had never seen how all those parts played together to form a whole, and there is no one better to tell it than the director himself (or non-director). ) of the madness that would have supposed his vision of the novel of Frank Herbert.

First of all, it must be taken into account that Alejandro Jodorowsky He is a born storyteller, for some a genius, for others a charlatan. What is clear with this documentary, in the form of an “illustrated” interview, is that it harbors a passion for the project that seems not to have been lost at the age of 84 – at the time of filming – and speaks of it as if it were still explaining to their investors. Of course, Jodo, as his acquaintances call him, has shown that he is much more than a Paulo Coelho of surrealism.

Chronicle of a dream bigger than reality

In his exhibition, the director of ‘El topo’ (1970), demonstrates an exquisite taste for art and design, being aware of trends and the work of other filmmakers and all disciplines, even today. To create his vision, Jodo wanted to surround himself with a team of geniuses. Some somewhat awkward opinions draw him as a whimsical amateur looking to get into an elephant shop like an elephant, but the work of Frank Pavich it puts the artist's previous work in context and is dedicated to culturally aligning his intentions with the seventies.

It is believed that if it has been filmed ‘Dune’It would have been a disaster, a totum revolutum without sense. Only the spatial planes that he presents would have supposed a revolution in narrative space opera, although some believe it would be like one of those Italian 'Star Wars' farms, forgetting that it had not yet been shot. The storyboard book that contains the vignette film has only been "seen" by Jodorowsky by Nicolas Winding Refn, which he claims would have been absolutely revolutionary.

Of course, Refn may just be bluffing because only he has had such a chance. Regardless of this, it is a fascinating process to discover how Jodo was looking for his "warriors" to compose the team of artists that would make up the "avengers" of the project. From H.R. Giger and Dan O’Bannon to Pink Floyd and DalíIt is such a megalomaniac idea that there is no way to imagine what would have turned out in the end. What is clear is that it is a film that we all would have wanted to see. It's too big not to dream about it.

The hidden germ of fantasy and science fiction today

And although the realities of the industry prevented Jodorowsky directed it, for lack of confidence for some, unrealistic budget for others, the most incredible part of the documentary comes at its climax, when the storyboard is revealed to preconfigure dozens of mythical works of fantasy cinema and science fiction. From 'Star Wars' (1977) to' Alien '(1979), through' Indiana Jones: In Search of the Lost Ark '(Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1980),' Contact '(1997),' Flash Gordon '(1980) and many others in which the team was involved.

Of course, much of that germ is noted in Jodorowsky's comic book work. Much of what we see is printed in ‘El incal’, considered a comic book masterpiece, which should chase away skepticism about the film that never was. The story of a Jodo relieved to see that the version of David lynch It was a failure, while recognizing one of the great artists of the 20th century in the American. The documentary ends up being a revelation, a secret revealed and above all, a manifesto that the ninth art can contain all the others.

‘Jorodowsky’s Dune’Tells us about true power of cinema And remember that achieving the incredible is as simple as forming an ambitious vision, slapping your face screaming that art is waiting to be removed, on the thousands of Instagram accounts full of designers and artists who can reshape boring puritanical manufacturing. of the current blockbuster. It almost hurts that even with a name like Lynch or Villeneuve, it is impossible not to be disappointed after knowing that in the current market dynamics, It is impossible to see something that moves us like what the director of ‘Holy blood’.