How the film phenomenon of The Lord of the Rings was experienced at the time of 128 bits

I consider myself a person very used to reading. Perhaps that is why, when the first trailer of The Lord of the Rings was released, that boy who once eagerly devoured The return of the King (and the three previous books) with about ten or eleven years ended up taking absolute control of my emotions , obsessing me during the days after with what was shown. Like the one who falls prey to the fashion song. What a pleasure to see Gandalf, to Aragorn, to the Nazgul trotting … And often brooch had the breakthrough: Frodo putting on the Unique Ring!

That powerful advance of two and a half minutes was just a tiny sample of the blockbuster of three films called to revolutionize the fantasy cinema of the new millennium. The dream come true of anyone who imagined the Middle Earth and, of course, the beginning of a phenomenon that comes to this day, taking root very well in different media, including -how not- the videogames.

After all, the premiere of each film was wrapped up with merchandising focused on a more adult audience than that of other film productions.

Fans of the legacy of J. R.R. Tolkien and passionate moviegoers found themselves looking at the same shelves fascinated with everything that came from the vision of Middle-earth Peter Jackson, the director of the films. Figures, replicas of swords, sets of Warhammer … Namely how many gold rings with inscriptions in black tongue of Mordor will have been produced since then.

Logically, the license of New line (Warner subsidiary) also gave new impetus to everything that was traditionally associated with The Lord of the rings, including a relaunch of role-playing games with updated rules and movie images, a new series of collectible cards and, thanks to a prolific and ambitious deal with EA, a series of video games that would not only adapt the movies, but would go further.

What New Line and EA did not take into account is that they were not the only ones with the license to Tolkien Enterprises: Vivendi Games had acquired the rights and permits to carry The Lord of the rings to video games based on the books, and the truth is that the premiere of the films – in addition – would come from pearls to promote them.

From New Zealand to the screens. And from there, with VIP pass, to the consoles

EA started the production of the games of The Lord of the rings Very shortly after the film itself started. And that was great in all aspects: New Line and the Jackson team gave them real privileged treatment in order to give life to the final adaptation. That was noticed in all the titles that will come later.

To put ourselves in context, although the simultaneous recording of the trilogy took place between October 1999 and December of the following year, the development of the first film-based title began in February 2000 with the intention that film and videogame share the date of premiere. Or, at least, that was the initial plan.

Unlike other adaptations, Electronic Arts not only received a copy of the full script, but also had access to storyboards, the conceptual art of teachers Alan Lee Y John howe. And, among the most valuable, the advice and guidance of the Weta Workshop, the company that – basically – created everything on screen.

So, Why was the launch delayed?

A year and a half after starting the adaptation, and with Jackson recording more footage, EA was aware that the project in his hands would not be in time for the premiere on the big screen of The Fellowship of the Ring. Luckily, in New Zealand they kept bringing movies to life and they opened the doors wide, moving to the sets and stages in which the movies were being cooked for a week.

It is possible to say that even from the initial stages of the development of the EA games he could see unedited and recently filmed cuts of the films, and had access to the Weta resource library. That was a real opportunity.. To which we must add the unconditional participation of the actors (who lent their voice to their characters in the game).

They not only had Viggo Mortensen to give life to Aragorn through his voice and image, but also his motion captures, as well as those of the teacher Bob anderson, with which the choreographies and movements would be exact replicas of what was seen on the screen.

After a very warm reception of the first film, in February 2002, EA officially announced its game of The Lord of the rings putting the cards on the table for the rest of the year: their deployment would reach all existing platforms, offering action and hack-n slash in three-dimensional environments in 128-bit systems and adventure in isometric scenarios in GBA.

But the most important thing is that, in addition to integrating and fusing footage of the film with the game itself, the events of the first two films will be covered under the same game called: The Lord of the Rings: The two Towers.

A smart move to rebuild the next premiere and get rid of the other game of The Lord of the rings which, by the way, came out that same year: The Community of the Ring of Vivendi.

The alternative: the Middle Earth of Vivendi and Sierra

We return to 2001. Specifically, to the month of May. Sierra Entertainment, hit the table announcing that it will take The Lord of the rings to video games, emphasizing that their vision will be directly based on Tolkien's work and that there is no link to the movies that will arrive at the end of that same year.

The reason? The rights of adaptation of Tolkien's work are the property of Vivendi, while EA's deal is solely with New Line and the films. And that is an advantageous situation:

If something does not appear in the movies, EA cannot include it in your game

In addition, Sierra can delve freely into Tolkien's work, including other works of his

And yet, the investment to promote the game is not so aggressive: New Line is worrying about promoting Tolkien's work worldwide

Logically, that was an opportunity they could not afford to miss.

So, the use of litigation rights at that time is a master maneuver that will not only coincide with an emerging phenomenon, but that, at the same time, serves as a claim for the most purist fans of The Lord of the rings. Something they worried about making clear throughout the development phase and until its launch:

The game seeks to fulfill the dreams of Tolkien's diehard fans who demand fidelity with books. In the end, what will make the fans weigh what game based on Tolkien's work to acquire will be the fact of offering larger levels, greater diversity of characters and their own attention to detail in the story.

Vivendi created for the occasion Black Label Games, a new publication stamp from which projects of this caliber would start and began to shape the Community of the Ring as an action and adventure title whose gameplay would depend on the events and which of the three characters (Frodo, Aragorn and Gandalf) we control. From that point it was only necessary to do things right.

In addition, the project was put in the hands of WXP Games and initially presented for Xbox, although versions for all systems will be announced little by little, indicating a really ambitious roadmap:

Initially, the official video game of The Fellowship of the Ring will be launched in 2002, which will be continued by the rest of the books that make up The Lord of the Rings.

In addition, an adaptation of The Hobbit , the adventure that is promoted as a kind of prequel to The Lord of the rings.

, the adventure that is promoted as a kind of prequel to And that's not the end: in the medium term an MMORPG will be launched located in the Middle Earth. Sierra was going with everything.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Community coincided on the shelves with the game of The two Towers of EA, ahead of this and the film of the same name a couple of months. However, the reception he had was not really positive. That Middle-earth of Vivendi did not match the charm that Peter Jackson had breathed in the first part of the trilogy and the gameplay didn't play in his favor either.

Best luck had The Hobbit, although not like to shoot rockets, interpreting Tolkien's book as a colorful adventure game more or less in the tonic of the games of The Legend of Zelda three-dimensional of the time. Of course, without excelling.

The two announced sequels of The Lord of the Rings would be canceled, although demos of The Lord of the Rings: The Treason of Isengard, the game that would give the replica to The two Towers of EA. On the other hand, the following projects, titled Middle-earth Online Y War of the ringThey completed their development and were launched with a better reception than the previous projects.

Beyond the movies: the joint legacy of The Lord of the Rings and EA

In 2003, and coinciding with the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Electronic Arts will launch the official video game of the third film taking a step forward in everything that worked great with The two Towers and polishing what we wanted to see in 128-bit systems: more selectable characters and a local multiplayer. That was a dream come true.

EA was able to masterfully transfer the epicity and majesty of Peter Jackson to his two titles and delight fans, allowing them to relive and take sides in the best scenes of the film a thousand times, alone or in company. Not only did he know how to seize the moment, but he turned the opportunity into a must-see for Tolkien fans. And after that?

Although what happened in the movies (and, by extension, what could lead to the games) was released in theaters at Christmas 2003, by 2004 EA planned to launch two new games based on The Lord of the rings.

New projects that extended and gave interesting turns to the universe created by Jackson, addressing new genres such as RPG with The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age and real-time strategy with The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth.

Two genres that, all things said, sat like a glove on Tolkien's universe.

The following year, another equally attractive bet would come to PSP and, under the same terms, to PSP, Sony's first laptop: The Lord of the Rings: Tactics. EA continued to stretch the license and the truth is that all fans (even those who were fascinated directly from the books) were winning with it.

In 2009 it would be published The Lord of the Rings: Conquest and, beyond offering new excuses to travel to the Middle Earth of Peter Jackson, it would mean a change of ownership: EA lost the cinematographic rights in favor of Warner, who will be responsible from that same year to produce and publish new games for consoles, PCs and mobiles inspired by The Lord of the rings.

Just in time, on the other hand, to repeat EA's play with Tolkien's return to the screens with the trilogy of The Hobbit.

And so we arrived until today, and – seen in perspective – the picture has not changed much in many aspects:

The next great stage? The new change of the decade comes from the hand of the adaptation of Amazon in the form of series of The Lord of the Rings, and also more projects related to Middle-earth as a very promising MMORPG.

While Jackson's films were a revulsion for book lovers, the biggest challenge of these new initiatives and formats is – precisely – to live up to what was experienced two decades ago. And the experience was a lot.