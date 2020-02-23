how the cinema has adapted the comics of Hergé

Share it:

Living as we live in a golden age for the adaptations of comics in the cinema – or, at least, for those of a very specific genre -, the 91 years * that are fulfilled from the appearance of Tintin in the pages of 'Le Vingtième Siècle' they are an excuse as good as any other to ask why, after the nth product of supers, there is never an adventure of the indomitable bangs reporter to decongest the billboard a bit.

* This article was originally published on February 17, 2019, on the 90th anniversary of Tintin.

In recent times, Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson have not failed to ensure that there is a sequel to 'The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn', released nine years ago, which was intended to be the beginning of a trilogy to review the most mythical numbers of Georges Remi, aka Hergé. However, his words always have the same conviction that when Spielberg himself, in his next interview, insists very strongly that 'Indiana Jones 5' is a reality, and stars Harrison Ford. We are still waiting…

Leaving aside the unfortunate commitment – his adaptation of Hergé's character was released three years after 'The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', and a sensible sector of the public has not done anything since then to declare that 'The secret of the Unicorn' is the authentic fourth part of Indiana Jones-, the reason for this reticence is quite clear, and it is enough to review the moderate criticisms of that time, or the poor collection of the film in the United States, so as not to be very hard on Uncle Steven.

This, however, is only a small part of the problem. One that goes beyond disinterest of the American public towards a purely European comic, and that goes back even before Spielberg met Tintin four decades ago, in line with the criticisms of 'In search of the lost ark' that compared the character of Dr. Jones with that of this meticulous journalist who had been going around to the world since 1929.

Fascinated by the character, Spielberg not only devoured all the comics he caught instantly – and that he did not understand a word of French – but also discovered that Tintin and the cinema were not complete strangers. E, impacted by these findings, resolved that he should gain the rights of the character to adapt himself as soon as possible. To do it justice.

This was what Spielberg found in 1981.

Whiskey as an answer for everything

The first contact of Tintin and his dog Milú with the cinema gave rise to weirdest and most untamed film our character has ever starred in, and that coincided in time with one of the most turbulent moments in the life of its creator.

The end of World War II and the march of the Germans from Belgium did not quite come in handy for Hergé. During the Nazi struggle and occupation, the creator of Tintin had managed to continue working thanks to the newspaper 'Le Soir', controlled by the Germans, a decision that would not only cause serious problems as the military conflict ended, but he would also have a perceptible influence on his own work.

The first work that Hergé published on those pages was 'The crab of the gold tongs', considered as a point and apart in the trajectory of the character thanks to being the number where the alcoholic made his appearance Captain Haddock, who from then on would accompany the reporter in each of his adventures.

Haddock is not only interesting for himself, but for what it meant for the Tintinesco canon, in close parallelism with political circumstances that were to allow their adventures to continue publishing. And, published just after 'The scepter of Ottokar' -Where Hergé parodied the fascist regimes-, 'The crab of the golden pincers' supposed a sort of domestication of the character in order to strengthen its most elusive and, say, harmless elements.

Abruptly ending (for the moment) what started by 'The blue lotus' —Album of 1934 that left behind the stereotypes and the Eurocentrist vision of Hergé's first works to favor documentation, respect for other cultures and political responsibility—, 'The Crab of the Golden Clamps' represented a submission of Tintin to the mindless adventure, trying to escape from the earthly problems to avoid censorship. That's why there is no better symbol than Haddock, the drunk and sad Haddock, to represent this change.

Now, Hergé would pay all these decisions dearly. When the war ended he was accused of collaborating and lost his job, being repudiated by his countrymen until Raymond Leblanc – Resistance hero who adored his work, and probably the first official tintinophile in history – gave him the option to continue publishing in a magazine exclusively designed to house his character's adventures, and those were when the opportunity arose to make a movie.

'Tintin: The Golden Claw Crab' (Claude Misonne, 1947) was filmed seven years after the publication of the homonymous album, just when Hergé had regained some stability and enough enthusiasm to closely supervise the production.

Produced by Wilfried bouchery, 'The crab of the gold tongs' was the first animated film shot in Belgium, and if this were not a small responsibility in addition it was decided to use the complex technique of ‘stop motion’ to give life to the characters. A strategy that, although it was unprecedented in Europe in terms of its use in advertising videos, quickly shot the budget to the million Belgian francs, a mockery by the standards of the time, and more coming as they came from a world war.

Misonne's film ran out of budget more or less in the middle of filming, which led Bouchery to stop paying the animators, and only Hergé's enthusiasm managed to convince them to continue working, resorting to the use of planes devoid of characters to cheer up while spending money on advertising and merchandising, getting 'The golden claw crab' was the most anticipated movie of the year.

And of course. By the time it was released, so many tax irregularities had been committed that Belgian courts confiscated the film after only two exhibitions, which led Bouchery to hurriedly declare the bankruptcy of its producer and flee to Argentina. The film would only be rescued years later thanks to the tireless research of fans, who then discovered a work that could have been splendid, if only I had had a little more decent people embarked on it.

'The crab of the golden pincers' is an adaptation so respectful of Hergé's work that it is even allowed to have Milú speaking, a virtually non-existent element in subsequent deliveries, while the dialogues are transferred in full and the only discordant notes are extracted from two strange musical numbers, centered on the cheerful drunkenness of Captain Haddock.

Taking into account this fidelity, and the charm of which this one automatically dresses stop motion primal, it is very difficult to classify 'The crab of the gold clamps' as a failed work, but the statism of its action scenes, how much it shows in what part of the shoot they ran out of money and, above all, the abuse of certain humorous formulas, they quite deserve the result.

Did you think you would never get tired of seeing Hernández / Fernández apostillendo "and I would say more" to the stupidity your partner just said? Well ‘The crab of the golden clamps’ achieves it, following a logistical disaster of biblical proportions that not by chance concludes with Tintin accompanying Haddock in his drunkenness. And it is that the alcohol, arrived a moment, is essential to understand the tintinesco legacy, as they finished demonstrating the films that would come later.

Tintin goes on to 'live action'

"I don't know why they chose to come to the Valencian Community. I guess because the story was about oranges" (José Sanchís, director of the House of Culture of Xátiva, El Mundo, 2011)

If 'Tintin: The Golden Claw Crab' picked up the witness of that embrace of the frivolity and escapism that had meant both World War II and Captain Haddock's debut, the next incursion of the intrepid reporter on the big screen made the same with the latest phase of his adventures and, without a doubt, the strangest.

Even if 'The Tornasol affair', published in 1954, was unanimously praised as the parodic portrait of the Cold War that could only have undertaken a Hergé in full form, the will to 'Cock Stock' (1956) to treat racial issues seriously did not have the same success, encountering criticism denouncing several paternalisms that were not entirely unknown to the author. Well there it was, dirtying the memory of Tintin since 1930, the ignominy of 'Tintin in the Congo'.

This, together with certain sentimental problems of Hergé, perhaps had to motivate a rereading of the keys of Tintin from a more self-conscious perspective, leading to the intimate adventure of self-discovery offered 'Tintin in Tibet' (1959), and the eccentric hobby of 'The jewels of the Castafiore' (1961), where there was not even a trip or mystery to unravel.

This assumption of Tintin comics of a "coming of age" or of at least old enough to raise existential doubts, also coincided with the years of greatest international success of the character, which ended up leading to a second attempt to capture his adventures on the big screen. One who, unlike 'The Crab of the Golden Claws', no longer needed to limit himself exclusively to Hergé's work. His drawings had transcended him.

That is why the element of greatest interest of 'Tintin, the secret of the golden fleece' (Jean-Jacques Vierne, 1961) It is not that some enlightened person could think of using real actors to personify their adventures, but that they decided to star in a story totally original, never written by Hergé or appeared in a comic.

Forcibly, this decision also led to the script of Vierne's film assuming that his audience already knew the characters, placing them without any presentation in Moulinsart, a castle that Professor Tornasol bought at the end of 'The treasure of Rackham The Red' (1943) and that since then had served as headquarters for the Tintinesca family.

All this did not remove the argument of 'The secret of the golden fleece' nourished from previous works, assuming 'The secret of the Unicorn' (1942) the unavoidable reference to Haddock's past being the trigger of both frames. The endearing marine, played by Georges Wilson with a false beard that alone realized the hopelessly chanante that everything was becoming, was in fact the main protagonist of this film, appearing ahead of Jean-Pierre Talbot (Tintin) in the credits.

Talbot, gymnastics teacher who was chosen to play Tintin exclusively based on his physical resemblance to the character, however faced this role with an enthusiasm that ends up defining 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece', above his cutrez or disdain for propping up a coherent plot.

Enthusiasm infects every element of this amazing film, and outlines the very tight and necessary slapstick as his tireless dynamism. There is no minute of 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece' where the characters do not appear running from one side to the other, and these are even allowed to break into ridiculous dances when happiness overwhelms them: a detail that alone is enough to clarify the contempt that the passing of the years has thrown against Vierne's film … probably helped by its indescribable second part.

Given the financial success of 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece', it seemed a priority to give it continuity as soon as possible, and that is how it was born 'Tintin and the mystery of blue oranges' (Philippe Condroyer, 1964). A sequel that maintained the decision not to be inspired by the original stories of Hergé, but that here came to extremes totally thickened. And not just because it occurred to him set the story in Valencia, following some blue oranges designed to end hunger in the world.

The worst that can be said about Tintin's second foray into the live action is that it is much less crazy than it should be based on your synopsis. Unlike the joyful 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece', 'The mystery of the blue oranges' is a soporific film where the most grotesque is not to see a poster announcing the performance of Bianca Castafiore between Juanito Navarro and Lina Morgan, but how boring everything is that has led us to this image, and the scarce comic inventiveness that justifies it.

That, not to mention the representation of Spain, which uses all the stereotypes – flamenco, bulls, the complete pack – and does not bother as much for the offense of the calico as for the betrayal of Hergé's ideals. In advanced measures of the trajectory of the Tintin comiquero an effort is clearly perceived to get rid of the easy exits when describing countries and cultures that we can find in 'Tintin in the land of soviets (1929) or 'Tintin in the Congo', of which the author would deny his whole life.

In fact, one of the leitmotivs Hernández and Fernández comedians always used ridiculous costumes to infiltrate out of Brussels attending to the little they had documented about the country they were traveling to, as a reflection of the Hergé leg of the early years, and that's why it hurts so much to see these same characters, in 'The mystery of blue oranges', trying luck with bullfighting.

The importance of Belvision

The sequel to 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece' was also not particularly bad at the box office, and there was no lack of attempts to produce a third, which luckily it did not finish. However, this did not mean the end of Tintin's film adventures in the 60s.

Even before the first Talbot film was shot, a studio called Belvision and conducted by Raymond Leblanc himself who took Hergé out of ostracism had developed a series for Belgian television: 'The Adventures of Tintin', composed of 89 five-minute episodes that adapted up to six Tintin stories between 1957 and 1964, and were directed by Ray goosens.

His fidelity to the original material was not too pronounced – obviating, for example, the deafness of Professor Tornasol-, and in fact its abrupt end was due almost exclusively to the fact that the person responsible for its issuance, Télé-Hachette, was not at all satisfied with the results. However, this was only the fire test for Belvision.

Determined to give the series a worthy end, the studio adapted the celebrated 'The Tornasol affair' through thirteen action-packed chapters that made ridiculous what was achieved by 'The mystery of blue oranges', released the same year and inspiring vaguely in this same story. This series of chapters was conceived as a feature film and so it premiered in places like Britain, curiously conforming as one of Tintin's most successful attempts outside the comic, but its importance went well beyond being able to conclude the series in style.

Belvision, founded almost solely and exclusively to produce the television adventures of Tintin, continued at full capacity once they were completed, taking care of the first adaptations to Astérix's cinema. These comics for the first time you they disputed the leadership of the francobelgas cartoons to Tintin, and had been created in 1959 by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The first one, who knows if only by chance, one of the writers responsible for perpetrating 'The mystery of blue oranges'.

The adaptations of 'Asterix the Gaul' Y 'Asterix and Cleopatra' (both from 1967) encouraged Leblanc to return to his favorite character, of whom at that time an exhausted Hergé only published stories every several years, and in 1969 he premiered in cinemas 'Tintin in the temple of the sun' (Eddie Lateste), cartoon adaptation of two numbers from the original series: 'Tintin and the 7 crystal balls' and 'The temple of the sun'.

Lateste's film is not important just for supposing the first film adaptation of Tintin folded to the format that, by pure logic, easier seemed to fit the comic but by the strategy followed when transferring the material, merging two numbers that, in Hergé's collection, already followed a common narrative arc.

That does not mean that the role of 'The 7 crystal balls' is quite testimonial within the plot of the film, being compressed in the first minutes of the film by Hergé himself (or a character similar to him) when he summarizes all the disturbing plot of the bewitched scientists that took Tintin and his friends to the Andes. A resource that works and settles very correctly the rhythm of a film that really might be finally the most compact and successful adaptation of the character.

This achievement is due to Belvision's confidence in the project, which guaranteed a fairly remarkable technical deployment and took great care of something that had only been treated tangentially in 'The Secret of the Golden Fleece': the musical section. The soundtrack of 'Tintin in the temple of the sun', composed of Francois RuberIt's so cool and catchy that it hardly matters that it includes two songs from Jacques Brél within the framework of two simply ominous musical numbers, starring the young guide Zorrino.

The success of Lateste's film guaranteed, how could it be otherwise, the production of a sequel, but similar to what happened with the attempts live action, this turned out to be a move very strange product of bad decisions and of wanting to embrace postmodernism without paying attention to the consequences.

Thus, 'Tintin in the lake of sharks' (the only film directed by Raymond Leblanc) mixed in 1972 the metalinguistic fiddles of 'The jewels of the Castafiore' – based on exploring what happened to the characters when they were not immersed in no adventure — through an original argument, and seasoned them with references to James Bond that passed through underwater bases and backs of villains watching the hero through the monitor as they quarrel that this time nothing can stop them.

The result is quite indigestible although, of course, much more worthy than 'The mystery of blue oranges', maintaining, yes, its plot poverty and narcotic rhythm. None of this prevented it from sweeping that year at the box office in Belgium, reaching figures just behind 'The Godfather' and 'The Orange Mechanic' and causing Leblanc to brag even more than usual, ensuring that there was already "a second studio in the world capable of producing successful animated feature films apart from Disney. "

That study was Belvision, and it would never match such an achievement in the future, assisting in the following years how another producer took Astérix to places never seen before – in 'The 12 tests of Asterix' (Goscinny, Uderzo and Pierre Watrin, 1974), one of the best animated films of the 70s — and Hergé lost interest in continuing the adventures of Tintin, dating his last album ('Tintin and the rogues') from 1975.

With all this Spielberg found in 1981. And, of course, something had to be done.

82 years later

Hergé died the same week in which Spielberg, immersed in the filming of 'Indiana Jones and the Cursed Temple' (1984), was in London with the intention of interviewing him and obtaining adaptation rights.

The death of the creator of Tintin did not prevent this filmmaker from succeeding in his endeavor, but not having at that time more than a very promising script of Melissa Mathison He had no choice but to let the project be delayed for years without anyone deciding to get with him. The 90's arrived, and Tintin rose again thanks to television.

'The Adventures of Tintin', within the television side, goes through being the adaptation more faithful that has been made of the character, without necessarily implying that it is the best. Developed in France by Stéphane Bernasconi, came to adapt all the comics of Hergé removing the controversial ('In the country of the soviets' and 'Tintin in the Congo') and the unfinished (the mysterious 'Tintin and the Art-Alpha' of 1986), and eliminating the most difficult components of fiction to make them go through children's palates. And, that easy, Haddock managed to overcome his alcoholism.

Meanwhile, the Spielberg project would only begin to take shape from the new century, after its providential union with Peter Jackson (a tintinófilo of greater antiquity) and the appointment of Steven Moffat As a screenwriter The Scotsman, however, had to leave production by being designated as showrunner of 'Doctor Who', and Spielberg had to resort to other talents who rewrote the script: Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish, nothing less.

Let's say it clear. Yes 'The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn' (2011) is offered as such a formidable film is thanks to the portrayal Spielberg narrative exhibition, but above all, it is also thanks to the work deposited in the script, which rounds out what, undoubtedly, is one of the last masterpieces of the filmmaker.

And this is not just about translating Hergé's work, being faithful to his thought or even doing a convincing job in the most eminently visual aspect, achieved the latter with ease thanks to the use of animation by computer and the motion capture. On the other hand, what 'The Secret of the Unicorn' can most presume is to have understood everything perfectly, and to assimilate what they have given of themselves 82 years wondering why the character captivates us so much.

Uniting in a single and perfectly coherent plot the arguments of 'The crab of the golden clamps', 'The secret of the Unicorn' and 'The treasure of Rackham the Red', and using occurrences of undoubted effectiveness as everything concerning the pickpocket subframe -Which allows Hernández and Fernández to finally live their own solo adventure-, the Spielberg movie is an absolute gift for fans, but also for those who only know Tintin superficially, explaining in a few words what is so much fuss about.

Scenes like Haddock recalling the exploits of his relative Francisco de Hadoque, or that dialogue in Bagghar where the captain tries to encourage Tintin – "You are supposed to be the optimist, Right? "He challenges, hitting the spot— they show an intense love for the characters and a deep knowledge of their idiosyncrasies, which allows the friendship between the two protagonists has never felt more real. And there is also that sequence plane.

'The adventures of Tintin: the secret of the Unicorn' is the end of a long road that began in 1947, and that through the most varied obstacles he wanted Hergé's creature to make the jump to the cinema in a dignified way. Something that, of course, could only achieve Steven Spielberg, and also having the intention to shoot a trilogy.

Waiting for Peter Jackson Tintin

The initial idea was that Jackson was responsible for directing the next film, which would be titled 'Prisoners of the sun' and, similar to what was developed in 1969, he would adapt both 'The 7 Crystal Balls' and 'The Temple of the Sun', but the reception of Spielberg's film was not warm enough for him and his colleague to deserve Worth getting immediately with it. And so we continue.

The 90th anniversary of Tintin's birth has revived rumors that 'Prisoners of the sun' will soon be a reality, but given the amount of projects Steven Spielberg accumulates and the comatose state of Peter Jackson's career, it may be imprudent to get too many illusions.

By its very nature, the fandom generated (usually outside the US), and the laziness that can cause a character as white as Tintin, currently its adaptations seem to be only faced for people who are blinded by passion and want to leave an exaggerated amount of money in the effort … like Spielberg and Jackson, basically.

It is a very big responsibility only for two people, and also a great shame, because Tintin has never gone out of style, and the values ​​it conveys are as necessary now as they were half a century ago. Values ​​that advocate for the demolition of any prejudice, curiosity as the engine of progress and multiculturalism, and that go beyond the concrete political circumstances that enlightened it in the first place.

Yes, Tintin was born from the pages of a fascist propaganda newspaper, which led to his first numbers being quite intolerable. And yes, the treatment of his few female characters is unthinkable today. But if something has shown the innumerable reissues of certain adventures — sometimes motivated in life by a Hergé who never stopped doing that so beautiful it is to change his mind-, is that the character endures everything, and is easily adaptable to any context

Probably, because at the end of the only thing Tintin always talked about was something as universal as the thirst for adventure. Some adventures that should continue. That we need them to continue.