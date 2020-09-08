how the cast of the series has changed over the years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Criminal Minds, the most popular CBS-produced criminal drama of the last decade, found its conclusion with the fifteenth season, remaining indelible in the minds of fans. Several theories about Criminal Minds ending and what it could have been are still circulating, several months after the end of the series.

Today, however, we will try to bring order by remembering how many members of the CONSTRUCTION, the behavioral analysis unit, have been part of the Quantico team, from the most loved to those who only stayed for a few episodes.

The first team consisted of Jason Gideon (played by Mandy Patikin), of which he was supervisor and head, along with Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson), Elle Greenaway (Lola Glaudini), Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore), Jennifer Jereau (A.J. Cook), the young and brilliant Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), and the sparkling IT Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness). Many fans think that Gideon was the best BAU boss, known for his great intelligence and profiler talent, as well as being able to feel a lot of empathy for his peers, but sometimes also towards the criminals he was able to stop. Following an emotional breakdown due to a particularly intense case, in which his partner Sarah had also lost her life, Gideon will decide to hang up his badge, and leave the team. His misfortune will continue, because we find out, in the season 10, that the character was killed (off-screen) while investigating a solo case.

From that moment, and for the next ten seasons, the team will be entrusted to the beloved Hotch, apparently tougher than Gideon, but who over time will be able to connect emotionally with the rest of the team. Hotchner will be too forced to retire following a very dangerous case, in which the fearsome Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) had decided to target Aaron’s son, Jack, already lost his mother. Even after Graffio’s death, Hotch will decide to devote himself full time to the “profession” of father. The last team leader of the series was Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), already entered the BAU during the second season and who (apart from seasons 7-8) will always remain alongside his teammates.

Recalled from retirement after Gideon’s departure, David Rossi (interpreted by Joe Mantegna), immediately becomes one of the fundamental resources of the team, taking on the role of supervisory agent. Initially little interested in teamwork, Rossi will over time gain the trust of the whole BAU and will be, as well as a brilliant agent, a perfect consultant for the private problems of his colleagues, especially Penelope Garcia IT.

The doctor Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) makes its first appearance in the season eleven, and will remain with the team until the end of the series. Tara has problems early on in her BAU adventure, never really being a field psychologist before Hotchner’s call. After overcoming the initial doubts, even Tara will find herself perfectly amalgamated with the group. With her, two other “late” takeovers are the former task force agent Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) e Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), called to replace former action man Derek Morgan, who retired at the end of season eleven.

Other names have populated the team over time: including JJ “substitute” Ashley Seaver (Rachel Nichols) e Alex Blake (Jeanne Tripplehorn), who will remain only during Agent Jereau’s absence from service, and even Kate Callahan, played by none other than Jennifer Love Hewitt, within the BAU for the tenth season only. Finally, the fate of the poor agent is also worth remembering Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton), called into service by Prentiss for his skills, who will die following an ambush by Graffio at the end of the twelfth season, but who will be remembered by all for his courage.

We want to conclude with a little curiosity: Spencer Reid was the only agent to remain in the BAU for all fifteen seasons of Criminal Minds.

And you, did you remember all the agents who were part of the BAU? For those who missed a few seasons or episodes, we remind you that Criminal Minds is available in streaming on the Amazon Prime Video service.