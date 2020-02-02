How the candidates for the Oscars are chosen and voted by the 8000 film professionals

Share it:

The nominations for the 92nd edition of the Oscar 2020 have now been announced and after discovering that among the films that received the most nominations in 2020 there are the beautiful ones Joker with Joaquin Phoenix (11 nominations) and Once Upon A Time … Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio (10 nominations), the question arises: how exactly do these work Oscar nominations and, above all, who decides which film deserves to be nominated for another one?

The vote to choose the Oscar nominees

In reality, the process that establishes which movie is directors they must be Oscar nominated it is quite long and complex and is entrusted to theAcademy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, consisting of approx 8000 film professionals, who have the opportunity to vote for the best movie, actors, directors, manufacturers is composers which made the films released during the year unforgettable and which will live their triumph there Oscar night. But how is it all here? Wasn't it supposed to be a complex and laborious process? This seems to be the election of the class representative that was done in elementary school on a checkered sheet torn from the math notebook. In reality things are not quite as simple as they seem and, indeed, it is at this point that the geniuses of mathematics come into play that begin to make sums, subtractions and percentages (paper and pen in hand, every type of electronic help is bandit) worthy of a little Einstein.

The process of Oscar vote in fact it is managed by the PricewaterhouseCoopers accounting team, which not only takes care of sending the cards to the members of the Academy (which takes place in December), but also of creating the tabs for the respective rankings of those inside and who is out in a long process of cataloging of the preferences expressed by the jurors which requires 1700 hours. Yes, no cinema evenings between Hollywood actors and directors where, at the end of the screening, there is a debate about the beauty or otherwise of that particular film, about the skill of that interpreter or about the poignant beauty of the soundtrack and the scenography. No, nothing so romantic and poetic, but only a cold and rigid numerical calculation: and who expected it?

How to join the Accademia Delle Arti

If you are wondering how you could join this 8000-elected club, know that unfortunately there is no hope for you, unless you have distinguished yourself 'in the arts and sciences of cinema' in the areas of acting, music, of cinematography, costume design and so on. If this step was not already difficult enough, then there are also quality standards to be respected and these seem to be even more insurmountable than the previous one: the writers, i directors and i manufacturers in fact they must have at least two projects in their own name, the actors they must have at least three feature films under their belt, while the technicians must have a career seniority that varies from branch to branch. Yes, in short, voting for the Oscars is truly a privilege for very few who can afford to have it.

In fact, the possibilities to join the '8000 club' have not ended here, the aspiring members of the Academy can in fact find two or more members who are already part of the 'circle of voters' willing to sponsor them officially or, in Alternatively, they can always try the simplest path, that is, be nominated to a Academy Award (which are the Oscars). Those who were nominated for a statuette or won it the previous year are automatically considered to join the group of 8 thousand.

Once a name has been entered in the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, a person can be entered in only one category, so for example someone like Brad Pitt if he is part of the Academy as an actor cannot be present also as producer. Once all the nomination votes have been counted i voters they are invited to report their preferences again, but this time having the opportunity to vote on each category of the list of nominees, therefore while the nomination process is guided by experts in each individual category, the final winners are chosen by the members of the whole Academy.

