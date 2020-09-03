how the canceled Netflix series could have continued

Share it:

Despite the countless positive reviews of I Am Not Okay With This, the streaming platform Netflix decided to cancel the series after only one season of airing. This amazed not only the viewers, but also the entire cast, who were already ready to shoot the episodes of the second season.

Among them, certainly the names of Jonathan Entwistle (producer of The End of the F ***** World) e Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), who, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly they talked about the events that took place in the Season 1 finale, and how they could affect a potential second season:

“We knew that there would be this mysterious subplot and that it would remain only hinted at during the season; slowly we would have made it emerge until the finale, with the introduction of a mysterious man, who we have not yet identified. We knew we wanted to. end up like this, and we struggled a long time to find the perfect dialogue line for that character, and we’re sure we made the best of it “.

It is clear that the mysterious figure that appears in the finale would have been one of the focal points of a possible second season of the series. We know this character would have had powers just like the main character Sydney, being able to materialize and dematerialize. What kind of character could he have been? A new enemy, or someone who can help Sydney manage her powers?

During the same interview, Jonathan Entwistle he then added a comment on what he would have liked to investigate in a possible second season: “I would like to expand the world of the series more – said Entwistle. – How could a young girl manage her being a teenager with having to wear the shoes of the superheroine? Not necessarily hiding them, but learning to understand their responsibilities”.

A series of very interesting questions, which unfortunately (unless sensational second thoughts) will not be answered.

Recently, Jonathan Entwistle reacted with a tweet to the news of the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This, expressing his regret for the stories that will not see the light.

What are the main questions that I Am Not Okay With This left open? What kind of stories would you have liked to see?