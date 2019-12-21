How tall is Olaf? Much more than you imagine!

Share it:

Frozen has become a true mass phenomenon not only for children, but also for adults. Among all the characters, there is one that stands out especially: Olaf, who has managed to win the affection of adults and children. Well, in the last hours we have known a fact about him that has left us all speechless. You know how tall is Olaf?

Through the Twitter social network Several users have shared a detail that has run like gunpowder on the Internet. The tweet begins with the question "Is Olaf much taller than you?"

The truth is that surely the Frozen character It is taller than many of us because it measures nothing more and nothing less than 1.62 meters. Yes, everything points to Olaf measuring 1.62 meters.

But then what happens to Elsa and Anna? After the confusion, many users started looking for Anna and Elsa's height to compare them with Olaf. However, they barely take a few centimeters, or so Google indicates: Elsa measures 1.70 meters and Anna 1.60 meters.

However, if you look at the three characters it is impossible for Anna to be lower than Olaf since this barely reaches her hips, just like with Anna.

Everyone is very confused with this new theory. Looking for logic to the fact that Olaf measures 1.62 meters, then Anna and Elsa would have to measure more than 2 meters. Are we facing a kingdom of giants?

Olaf measures 162 cm. With those comparisons I say everything. pic.twitter.com/GkeI0kiuwV – 🎬 Reflecting_Series 🎥 (@ReflexionandoS) December 7, 2019

It may be a theory without any validity, but for now everyone is trying to find the logic to all this. In Twitter There are thousands of user tweets making comparisons.

How about how tall is Olaf?