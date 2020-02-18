How strong! Youtubers denounce sexual, labor and homophobia harassment in Badabun (VIDEO)

Share it:

Badabun ex-members denounced sexual harassment, workplace harassment and homophobia by the CEO of that company.

In an interview with youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kim Shantal, Alex Flores, Queen Buenrostro, Dani Alfaro and Kevin Achutegui made public that they were victims by Badabun.

The youtubers denounced that they no longer have their social media accounts and made public that they want to reach an agreement with the CEO of Badabun.

And is that youtubers denounced that Badabun made them sign a "hard contract", having absolute power and control over them.

“They have no idea the control they had over us. We managed to get out of that martyrdom. They always say that if one day they leave, channels disappear, people change and nothing happens. ”

And they denounced that the CEO of said company even assured that if any of his talents died, the channel would profit from the issue:

If one of us died they were going to profit from our image, that the company would dress in mourning, that they would make the video of the year, they would tell us in meetings, laughing sarcastically. ”

Kevin Achutegi confessed that he lived a very toxic environment and under very unfavorable working conditions:

"I am working hard, we worked many hours, if we got sick our CEO told us that we should give everything for the company, because we support them, because thanks to us you are growing that way."

Therefore, the complainants ask to reach an agreement with the CEO of Badabun, because if not, they say they have enough evidence to support their accusations, such as recordings where they will expose everything they revealed.

