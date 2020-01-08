How sensual! Andrea Legarreta shows off her legs wearing only a jacket

Andrea Legarreta, host of the morning program 'Today', showed that she is still one of the best preserved women in the middle of the show.

The cold was not an impediment for Andrea Legarreta He will pose in an extremely sexy way, showing off his charms and his turned legs.

Through your personal account of Instagram, the popular presenter shared some images where she is seen dressed only with a jacket.

“Who said cold? Sometimes all you need is a GIANT jacket! ”, Said the singer's wife and exTimbiriche Erik Rubin

Apparently Legarreta He was only wearing the jacket, because in the photo he looks barefoot and wearing the garment that came under the rear but made his beautiful legs look.

So far the photos of Andrea Legarreta have reached more than 65 thousand ‘likes’ and they have obtained hundreds of positive comments where their beauty is recognized.

