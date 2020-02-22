How sales of Nintendo Switch are changing due to Coronavirus

Share it:

The concern that is arousing the world over Coronavirus it has not only consequences for health, but also for practically the whole industry, given the importance that China plays in this sense. Of course, video game gaming also had an impact.

So let's see how the sales situation is changing Nintendo Switch in Asia, after the outbreak of the epidemic, the consoles' stocks went down sharply.

As usual there are those who take advantage of it, like some retailers of Hong Kong, which given the low amount of consoles available, have started selling Switch in a sort of bundle, which includes two games, a protective screen and a case. The price? The equivalent of about $ 544, or about double the price of the "smooth" console.

In Japan however, the situation is somewhat different. Nintendo he had already announced that the market would suffer from the drop in production, so consumers have swooped on the consoles left on sale. However, their choice fell on Nintendo Switch Lite, as you can guess from the numbers: almost 64,000 units sold, compared to around 22,000 in the previous week.

As far as "traditional" Switch is concerned, the drop was equally noticeable: 17,000 units sold against 80,000 units of 7 days before. We will see the situation as it will evolve further over the next few days.

And while Nintendo has postponed the opening of Animal Crossing-themed Switch pre-orders, Nintendo Switch's stock problems could also hit the West.