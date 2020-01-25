How rude! Academy students call Danna Paola "culer *"

Share it:

What a mess in which the students of La Academia Francely Martínez Pérez-Abreu and Gibrán Gutiérrez have just entered, who, very much out of grief… dared to call Danna Paola culer *!

In a video released by the journalist Alejandro Zúñiga on his Twitter account, we see the Yucatecan and Gutierrez lash out against a member of the jury of the Academy.

In the video, students can be heard talking about how the ‘Hey Pablo’ interpreter greeted one of them.

Student: Then we also saw Danna, she was going up the elevator, she sees me and greets me … And I, well, thanks for being so culer * Francely: Yes, for two … Chale.

After the video came to light, this Sunday Danna Paola shattered Gibrán on the stage of The academy. "I am not your mother or come to be your friend," he said.

The reactions…

Obviously the reactions did not wait. Internet users disqualified the students' way of expressing themselves as a judge and demanded that the executives of the Academy punish young people for being so disrespectful.

Of other people's sorrow, that little girl is my countryman but that "culera" is she and the other young boy @Danna Paola He is just telling them the net and they take it badly, what a shame that this girl leaves badly and from that image on the national TV of us the Yucatecans, I hope they get out at 2 soon😠 – Cesar Madera (@polvoramojada) January 4, 2020

And other users said that the actress who gave life to Lu in ‘Elite’ has never been rude to be called like this:

"Danna Paola has never been rude to anyone to still be told to cure. ”

“Danna Paola there they are telling you culer * That pair of academics without talent and without charisma. Not even Jolette was as rude as that couple who said they cune * Danna Paola".

