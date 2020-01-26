"How pretty p * inches is love"; Roberto Carlo thanks messages after introducing her boyfriend

Driver Roberto Carlo, of the morning program The sun rises, published a photograph in the company of her boyfriend.

The presenter decided to share the image through his Instagram gutter, where the couple appears with the Eiffel Tower background.

Your partner is the show host Take care of the Chamber, Ruben Kuri. In the publication, the driver received several messages of support, from several Mexican actors and their followers.

Before the reaction of the public, Robert He sent a message in which he is grateful for the comments left and states that they should not hide their smiles.

I'm just going to tell you one thing, that you click beautiful is love. Thank you for all your beautiful messages. We only have this life and the story of all of us deserves to be told with pride. That photo I shared and all the ones that make us smile deserve to be seen because they are full of love, we never hide them again. I love you very much (sic), ”Carlo said.

With information from TV Notes.

It may interest you:

Fernando del Solar continues in intensive care; friends and fans pray for him

Emma Colonel is not the only one: They have been the wives and lovers of Chapo Guzmán