how possible is Stephen Ammel’s return to the DC universe?

That 2020 was a year full of surprises (some positive, some terribly negative) is no mystery. In a period in which making predictions for each sector is really difficult, yesterday, to the general amazement, we discovered that there will be another series that will have a revival: in fact, incredibly, Dexter will return with a new season.

Even more surprising was the tweet from Steèhen Amell that did not deny a possible return of Arrow. But is it really so? Let’s try to clarify.

Fans of the show will know well that Arrow ended with its eighth season, which aired between November 2019 and January 2020. The series ended with the sacrifice of the character of Oliver Queen to save the Multiverse, and with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) who in 2040 manages to meet his beloved in the afterlife.

While this could be a final devoid of ideas for possible sequels, it is fair to remember that what is universally recognized as theArrowverse, which includes all DC branded shows The CW, is in effect a multiverse, as was also amply confirmed by the series of episodes Crisis on infinite lands, which involved, in addition to Arrow, also Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash e Legends of Tomorrow. From this point of view, it would not be impossible to think that we could find the character played by Stephen Amell in an alternate Earth.

Having said that, we believe that at least at the moment this possibility is to be excluded, as The CW can boast a large number of shows fromArrowverse to be developed further or to be started, such as Stargirl, released for now only with its first season, or the new one Superman & Lois, currently in progress. For sure, fans will be pleased that their loved one Green Arrow has not yet abandoned them, and has not lost the desire to return to take on the role of one of the most beloved superheroes on television in the coming years.

Looking forward to finding out if you really Arrow may have a future, here you can find all the Arrowverse series coming out on The CW.

