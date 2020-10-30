How old is Levi Ackerman? We know the details about the captain of The Attack of the Giants

Hajime Isayama, in the serialization of The attack of the Giants, has avoided on several occasions to specify the age of the main characters of the story as they are considered obsolete elements for narrative purposes. However, fans seem to be unable to help but want to know the age of the protagonists.

It was 2016 when Hajime Isayama attended an interview at an event at Universal Studio Japan. The interviewer, in fact, could not avoid asking the sensei to clarify the situation question inherent to the age of Levi after the author, some time before, had answered the same question with annoyance, but the dating was wrong.

In particular, he specified that he had drawn the ace of the Research Corps at the beginning of the manga with an age in his thirties but approximately with less than 35 years. He did not provide an exact number, but making two quick accounts at the time of the spin-off Attack of the Giants: Birth of Levi and, subsequently, following the last time-skip, we can trace a dating that follows:

At the time of the prequel Levi could have been aged between 25 and 30;

At the beginning of the story, therefore at the time of Eren’s first transformation into the Attack Giant, around the age of 30 and 35;

Currently, or following the last 4-year time-skip, Levi should be between the ages of 35 and 39;

