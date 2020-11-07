How old is Gatsu? Let’s try to clarify the age of the Berserk protagonist

In Japanese publishing history, one of the anti-heroes par excellence and who has been through all sorts of things during his life is Gatsu, the mythical protagonist of Berserk, who in the course of his adventure faced frightening threats and mortal wounds. However, his face deceives age, how old is the Black Swordsman?

Chapter 362 of Berserk has revealed new and old identities, yet the question of the timeline of the work still remains cryptic and enigmatic. During serialization Kentaro Miura he added some details about the passage of time, however the events of the present are rather confusing. Before retracing his past, we remind you that Berserk is already back on hiatus and no release date has yet been revealed for chapter 363.

The protagonist’s story is very troubled. Under the tutelage of Gambino, a mercenary, Gatsu learns the art of battle and already at the age of 6 suffers a first nose wound against his master. Three years later, Gambino decides to sell for one night adopted son to Donovan who rapes him. Convinced of a misunderstanding and that he has not been sold by his “father”, he is forced to change his mind when at the age of 11 he becomes the victim of a fit of rage by Gambino, drunk and exasperated by his failed lifestyle.

Between the ages of 14 and 15, Gatsu begins serving in several mercenary squads until he is enlisted, unwillingly, among the ranks of the Army of the Hawks. At 18, the protagonist has now integrated into the team but, after listening to a dialogue between Griphis and Charlotte, he decides to leave and meets the Knight of the Skull. A year later Gatsu rejoins the Hawks and embarks on a sortie, along with some members of the group, to free Griphis from torture. He succeeds, but the conditions of the leader are tragic and the situation turns for the worse during the Eclipse where he loses an eye and an arm while Caska his judgment.

Two more years have gone by, Gatsu is now 21 years old, and goes in search of Caska after the girl is escaped and rescued by a group of prostitutes. From that moment begins the real present of the story where, in light of the latest adventures of the Black Swordsman, it is reasonable to expect that several months have passed since the search for his beloved. Therefore, it is assumed that the protagonist is 22 or in any case not more than 24. The character’s iconic white forelock is likely caused by a Berserker’s armor reaction and not by age, despite his face looking like that of an older man.