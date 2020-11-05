How old is Dr. House? All about the character and Hugh Laurie

Dr. House – Medical Division is one of the best medical series in the history of television and the protagonist Gregory House interpreted by Hugh Laurie he is undoubtedly one of the most extravagant characters ever represented.

House is a brilliant doctor which tends to keep generally at a minimum her interactions with patients, it is irritating and rude with everyone around him, and often causes a lot of complaints to the human resources department of the hospital where he works.

In addition to the character edgy and a little’ mean one of its characteristics is having partially lost the use of a leg due of an injury occurred before the start of the series. In all the time since then, House is embittered by the accident, often uses it as an excuse for lash out at people around him and take so many pain relievers. He will even be accused of drug trafficking when excessive amounts of illegal drugs in his apartment.

House he knows exactly what to do when dealing with his patients but always suffering from extreme pain, he tries various medications on himself in an effort to suffer less. Being such an experienced doctor, he should know the risks often high resulting from these drugs, including those that affect your ability as a doctor. Still, he continues to test these potential cures on himself.

During the eight seasons we discover many things about him, but his date of birth remains shrouded in mystery. Gregory House may seem like exactly the kind of person who lets a date like yours go unnoticed birthday in order to avoid having to socialize further with the people around him.

On at least two separate occasions we see possible evidence of House, when we see his driving license in Two Stories, her birthday is declared on May 15, 1959 and also in the information sheet that he sticks to the wall of his bathroom in After Hours in case of death. However, according to her hospital admission bracelet in the episode titled No Reason his birthday is thereJune 11, 1959 exactly the actual date of birth of the actor Hugh Laurie. So, at the beginning of the series House should have 45 years.

