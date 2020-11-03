How old are they in Friends? All ages of the protagonists

Friends is the show that marked a generation, it was about a group of twenty-year-olds who tried to find their own way in the world and the public saw themselves in the six protagonists of the series and it has always been assumed that each season would tell a year of the life of the six characters main, but in reality this was not always the case.

The six protagonists: Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay e Joey Tribbiani they lived in New York but their age aroused a lot of confusion During the years. Before the events of the series, Rachel e Monica they were class companies while Ross e Chandler they entered the university at the same time.

Rachel e Monica they had 24 years in the pilot of Friends, Joey 25 anni e Ross, Chandler e Phoebe 26 anni. Those ages, however, will often change in episodes of the series, and the writers haven’t always kept consistent.

The month of Rachel it changed often, in two episodes it was in May, but later it is clearly stated that his birthday is in February. For example, at one point it clearly says a Gunther than his birthday it’s May 5th, and this is later confirmed in the episodes The One Where Rachel Finds Out e The One Where Rachel Smokes. However, its feast for the thirtieth birthday is celebrated a February, which later makes sense when he tells a policeman that he is of the Aquarius zodiac sign.

Like Rachel, also the date of birth of the eccentric Phoebe changes over the course of the show, claims she was born on February 16, but in a later episode Joey suggests Phoebe’s birthday it’s around Halloween. In The One Where They All Turn Thirty, Phoebe turns out that actually he is 31 years old and not 30 as he thought. His twin sister Ursula shows her a birth certificate confirming that she is the “oldest” of the three friends.

The age of Monica changes several times over the course of Friends, which at one point creates a real confusion with his brother’s age, Ross. Like her best friend Rachel, Monica’s age is 24 years in the pilot, but this later changes to 25 and then to 26 before the first season is over. This makes little sense considering his older brother Ross should have been 26 at the start of the series. The age change would mean that she is 29 at the start of the fourth series, which is impossible because Ross claims he is 29 in the fourth series.

In The One With the Birth Joey claims to be 25 years oldhowever, less than a year later, Joey’s age has risen at 28 years old. Also, all references that Joey ago to his year of birth are inconsistent eg in The One With Joey’s Fridge, mentions spring break in 1981 and Monica comments: “You were thirteen”, once again changing his age. In conclusion, Joey begins the series at the age of 25 years old and ends it at the age of 36 years old.

Ross Geller possesses the extraordinary ability to maintain her age for three seasons. In seasons three, four and five while all his friends are getting old, Ross is still 29 over the course of approximately 60 episodes. His date of birth also changes several times, starting on October 18 but then changes in March and even December. Ross was the oldest friend when the finale aired, having reached 37.

Chandler Bing had 26 years at the start of the series and the birthday was more than likely around early April, which would make him an Aries. It is easier to consider all the iconic protagonists of Friends as twentysomethings transitioning into their thirties amidst romantic relationships, professional challenges, family struggles and a number of other events faced by the generation of young adults of the 90s, to avoid confusion.

Find out which are the best episodes of the first five seasons of Friends and the five best couples of Friends.