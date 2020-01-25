How old are the children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula?

Two little ones that since they were born are under people's scrutiny are the sons of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula; although very little of them is currently known.

Is about "Miguelito" and "Danielito", that the diminutive no longer have anything, since one has just turned 13 and the other approaches adolescence.

Although the relationship lasted four years and they had two children, the singer and the actress ended their relationship in very bad terms; where it was even known that "The Sun" did not contribute to the pension.

Although during his childhood several photos of the children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula; afterwards, only photos of the boys with their faces covered or made up were disseminated.

This is the age of the small Gallego Arámbula

“La Chule” he presumed a few days ago that his eldest son would have turned years old, and this time they celebrated big in Acapulco.

In 2007 the little one was born Miguel Gallego Arámbula, who right now is just 13 years old.

While his younger brother, Daniel Gallégo Arámbula He is 11 years old: who barely turned on December 18.

Recently it turned out that Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula reached an agreement for El Sol to take care of the custody of their children.

You may also be interested:

"When the sun heats"; Luis Miguel's girlfriend wears her tan in tiny lingerie

With information from