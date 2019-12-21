How much will Xbox Series X cost? Hypothesis on the price based on the hardware

Share it:

Microsoft has not announced the price of the Xbox Series X but IGN USA still wanted to try to speculate on the launch price of the new Next-Gen console based on the hardware components known so far.

According to Bo Moore of IGN, Xbox Series X could cost $ 599, to say the minimum selling price considering the technical specifications and the standard components, definitely higher than those ever mounted on any other console.

Starting from the AMD Zen 2 Custom processor, architecture mounted on components of various price ranges, starting from $ 200 for the Ryzen 5 3600. The GPU could instead have a minimum value of $ 400, assuming that the NAVI custom chip with support for Ray Tracing doesn't cost less than an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. To these components you must also add the SSD with a minimum capacity of 1 TB.

The hypothesis therefore is that Series X can have a list price of $ 599 positioning itself as the top of the range model of the Xbox line next generation while a hypothetical Xbox Series S could cost 349 or 399 dollars, and the arrival of an even cheaper model without a Blu-Ray player, such as Xbox One S All Digital Edition, is not excluded.