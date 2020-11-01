How much money was Chandler loaned to Joey? A fan has the answer!

Joey and Chandler are the soul of many episodes of Friends and their friendship has often given rise to funny gags focused on the financial unreliability of Joey, an aspiring actor broke who on more than one occasion finds himself depending on the roommate.

In the episode of the eighth season entitled The One Where Rachel Is Late the character played by Matthew Perry reveals of having supported the friend for at least three years, and based on this, Reddit user ASmileThatKills decided to take the calculator in hand to do the math and estimate the total cost.

First there is to consider the average rent of an apartment with two rooms in the Village, which in the 1990s was to be around $ 3,500 a month. Half of the fee Chandler paid is therefore $ 63,000. Added the utilities (500 dollars per person per year) we arrive at 65.750.

The games do not end there, as it is made known that Chandler also paid for the food, a necessity taken very seriously by the Tribbiani family. Considering that the friend constantly gives Joey a few dollars to impress the girls on duty, it is likely to think of at least $ 250 a week (39,000 a year).

In the episode in question Joey would like to return the amount due to his friend and for this he asks him to indicate the exact sum. He also begins to mention related expenses acting, dance and photo books lessons more or less successful and that adds another 4000 dollars to the table. Chandler also bought back all the furniture in their apartment to please his friend, feeling guilty for kissing his girlfriend (another $ 5,500, according to Reddit user).

Although this is an approximation, the figure would be 114,260 dollars in total. Not bad, and in the end we can understand why Matt LeBlanc’s character decides to let it go, putting aside pride and avoiding delving into the matter.

If you are planning a rewatch of the legendary sitcom here are the best episodes of the first 5 seasons. For an evening with friends, we recommend these 5 games inspired by Friends.