"How much kilo of leg?" Carlos Rivera heated Instagram with daring PHOTOS in swimsuit

This 2019 was a great year for Carlos Rivera, and it is that the singer not only triumphed in his tour of various countries, but also devastated as the preferred driver for the Mexican audience by starring in three successful reality shows.

Now, the interpreter of “It would be easier”He shared how well he received this 2020. He did it on the beach and to please his hundreds of fans, Carlos shared bold photos in a swimsuit:

As you can see, the spectacular body of Carlos Rivera is undeniable, and the little swimsuit left the imagination, because in the three images he shared we can appreciate in detail his toned legs and arms.

As we mentioned, one of the most successful parts of his body among the female Instagram community were his legs, so the compliments towards the native of Tlaxcala did not wait:

How much kilo of leg? 🤤 ” "Oh!! Carlitos 😱😱 yes hooola !! ☺️☺️ ”. "Oh 🤤🤤 Rivera you calm down that it made me water and not my love was not the mouth 🤤🤤".

In all, the three images add up … MORE THAN A MILLION 400 THOUSANDES I LIKE! (How are you reading!).

