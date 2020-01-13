How much it has grown! The son of Lucero and Mijares turned 18 and it looks like this now

Share it:

A little over a month ago, José Manuel Mijares Loaf, firstborn of bright Star Y Mijares, he came of age and his mother celebrated it on social networks with a Photography, but from several years ago.

Through his Instagram account, “Mexico's girlfriend”Published a photo that appears loading Jose Manuel when he was very young, and he gave her some tender words:

"I don't believe it yet. You are coming to my side And the night is a handful Of stars and joy I feel, taste, listen and see Your face, your long step Your hands and yet I still do not believe it…" There are no words to express what I love you, happy birthday my Jos! (sic), ”he wrote.

Although bright Star celebrated his birthday son With an old photo, his faithful followers were responsible for disseminating current photographs of his firstborn on social networks.

In one of the Photographs, users made a comparison of the five members of the Mijares Hogaza family, and it shows Jos, as his relatives say to him with affection, with Chinese hair and a little long.

At 18, Jose Manuel He is in his last year of High School, and the last time his father shared a picture of him, it was when they attended an event of the Formula 1.

