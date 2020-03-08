How much is the fortune of singer Jennifer Lopez

Share it:

The famous Jennifer Lopez, originally from New York, New York, United States, is a person who since the beginning of her career and over the years has managed to succeed in her facets as an actress, singer, producer, fashion designer and businesswoman.

Today, Jennifer López is the owner of a respectable career both in music, as in the world of cinema and business, therefore, she has managed to make a fortune that would give her to live without trouble for the rest of her life , if I wanted to retire from the show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Bankrate.com, Jennifer has an estimated fortune of about 380 million dollars, a product of years of work and that she has also achieved thanks to sponsorships of brands like L'Oreal and Gucci.

Jennifer has also worked in her career as a model and for partnering with digital media to work, including youtube.com

Celebrity Net Worth says that JLO earns about 40 million dollars per year in salary and People in Spanish notes that for their participation, for example, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, with their show All I Have, they would have obtained 350 A thousand dollars for each performance.









Jennifer Lopez, La Diva del Bronx, is currently one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood and began her career as a dancer in Bronx nightclubs.

Maybe López never imagined how far he would go as an artist. In 1997 he rose to world fame after having played the late Selena Quintanilla, in the film about his life, Selena.

After this movie came Anaconda, Out of Sight and The Weedding Planner. The work and fame came to him without stopping and he has always known how to take every opportunity, so today he is one of the most famous and richest artists in the world.







