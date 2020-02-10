How much Gisela sang at the 2020 Oscars

Share it:

We got up on Saturday pre-Oscar with the news that everyone talked about at lunch: Gisela would sing at the Oscars.

Because we are like that. All thinking that Gisela would arrive at a new reunion of OT 1 (or the next Chenoa wedding, which for that matter will be the same), like this:

All the nostalgic ones of talent in which Rosa won from Spain they forgot about Rosa de España and raised their flags in favor of the Elsa from Spain, Elsa Castilian, Queen of Arendelle. And in addition to truth, because Gisela, dryly, was representing our country along with all the Elsas of other countries, orchestrated by the singing voice of Idina Menzel and the Norwegian Aurora, to sing the main theme of Frozen 2, 'Into the Unkown'.

And the performance was magical. At least on Twitter, where users started burning as if we had just won Eurovision after EXACTLY 5 seconds of action:

5 seconds that earned him to be Trending Topic in a country delivered at 3.00 in the morning. Although some only asked him to steal Indina's microphone and sing the iconic "Vidaaaa". We also pray for that to happen.

Who shone without a doubt was Menzel, although we stayed with those 5 seconds of our "castilian", another detail that made Twitter go crazy with that of Spanishism. The Spanish representative was the Mexican Carmen Sarahi, by the way.

And that's how Gisela became the queen of Arendelle, of Spain and far beyond. And so Spain felt, of course:

Of course, the full video of the performance: