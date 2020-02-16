How much does Demon Slayer have to sell to break ONE PIECE's annual record?

Share it:

The anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he wrapped his coils all over Japan, forcing its inhabitants to take a crazy run to get their hands on the manga tankobons. For weeks now the volumes have been continuously reprinted by Shueisha and then immediately finished by the comics and newsstands that crowd the eastern country.

The pace of the past few months has been something unique: Demon Slayer has surpassed 20 million copies sold in just three months of the Japanese publishing year. At this point, the annual sales record held by ONE PIECE and which amounts to 37,996,373 copies does not seem to be so unattainable. But how many copies does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba need to achieve this?

Volume 19 of Demon Slayer has just been released in Japan, but four more tankobons for the manga may arrive in the 2020 editorial. Given the current rhythms, it is not unthinkable that these manage to sell a further 8 million copiesthus bringing the total of Demon Slayer to 29 million copies sold in one year. This means that the remaining 9 million remaining must be covered by the other 18 tankobons in the next 41 weeks.

In practice, the first 18 volumes of Demon Slayer have to sell at least 220,000 copies per week. A result that seems within reach considering that at the moment the figures are around the million earned per week. In addition, the feature film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen will arrive during the year, which could give a further boost to the title.

It therefore seems that ONE PIECE must resign itself to having this title stolen since 2011 and also untouched by a manga like The attack of the Giants.