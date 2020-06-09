Entertainment

How much does an animation director earn? Speak an animator

June 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Japanese animation industry is a very delicate matter that requires an in-depth analysis even if only to be able to clarify the general picture of a sector in serious crisis. However, the biggest controversies concern wages, as anticipated some time ago by an animator of the anime of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

While the industry is slowly rising from the inconvenience of the Coronavirus, which has forced numerous studies to postpone the ongoing production, the initiative has recently started on the web #AnimationPaidMe, an event shared by animators from all over the world to discuss and raise awareness about the wages that employees collect annually. In this regard, you can investigate the matter through the pages of the friends of Cartoonbrew via the link to the source.

Among American, Korean and even European animators, he also participated in the initiative Ikuo Geso, stage name of Hisaaki Okui, who revealed his salary as animation director from 2014 to 2018, before leaving the sector. For the uninitiated, the animation director is a crucial role, as they are in charge of correcting the animations and production processes. Often, in fact, the great presence of AD within an episode of an anime, just as happened several times atAttack on Titan under the Studio WIT, is synonymous with little time in the face of a huge workload.

Geso Ikuo, therefore, gained almost 30 thousand in 2014 and then underwent an increase of 10 thousand euros in the following three years. He ended his career as an animator in 2018, finally, with an annual salary of 45 thousand euros. Numbers that, however, should also be compared to the high cost of living in large Japanese cities, as well as to a particularly important role. And you, instead, what do you think of these wages? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

