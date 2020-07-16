How much do they cost and what are the exclusive Michael Jordan sneakers that sold out before going on sale

Share it:

The new Air Jordan 1 OG Dior

In 1984 Nike and Michael Jordan They signed an agreement that would forever change their history. The basketball player, who was then a figure in the Chicago Bulls, despite not having even played an NBA final yet, accepted the offer from the American company for which the company planned to win $ 3 million. In one year, revenue topped $ 125 million.

One of the reasons that generated this money rain was the launch of the Air Jordan, a model of sneakers that all fans wanted to have to feel Michael, at least for a while. Since then dozens of models of different styles and prices have been created, but none like the one launched last week.

The exclusive Air Jordan 1 OG Dior they were all the rage from the moment they were announced and caused a tide 5 million people will sign up in the presale to receive a, despite the fact that only 13,000 pairs were created. The price of these is 1,700 euros (USD 1,935) for low cane and 1,900 euros (USD 2,162) for high cane.

The slippers were made in Italy

This is the first time that Dior is associated with Jordan Brand to launch a model made in Italy that is part of the firm's launches for the fall season. The colors of the new design are white and gray, while blue stands out on the sole where the logos of both brands can be seen.

“A palette of soft tones combines the exceptional sartorial experience with a sporty touch in the purest American style of the 80s, inspired by the legendary Michael Jordan. The collection harmonizes Jordan's timeless silhouettes and Dior, while it breathes a new life into the classic sports models ”, details the official website. As explained, this is a "new style inspired by that of the NBA champion and his sensitivity to combine boldness and elegance."

“I love to mix different universes and ideas: both Jordan Brand and Dior are emblematic firms that enjoy absolute prestige in their respective fields. The union of both brands in this special collaboration allows creating an exciting and totally new project.”Said Kim Jones, artistic director of the collections Dior Men on their official site.

Only 8 thousand pairs went on sale and 5 million customers were registered

The most curious thing is that of the 13,000 pairs, 5,000 were destined to the firm's VIP clients, so only 8,000 were available to the 5 million people who registered on the page hoping to receive the sneakers. Along with the footwear, a package including all kinds of clothing was also released, which will be available only in stores in London, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo, New York and Sydney. Among the products stand out relaxed wool suits, blazers, hoodies, cashmere sweaters, vests, shirts, and pants, among others.

Despite the high cost, these are not the most expensive Air Jordan shoes in history and they are far from being it. For example, for the 2002/03 NBA season, the Kobe Air Jordan package was released, in honor of Kobe Bryant, whose current value is over $ 13,000. In addition, collectors often take the price to any extreme. So much so that in May this year, some Nike Air Jordan 1S that the legendary basketball player wore in 1985 set a record when sold at an online auction of Sotheby’s for $ 560,000, the highest price ever paid for sneakers.

