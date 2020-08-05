How much do the protagonists of the Netflix series earn?

Share it:

As we have discovered in the past few weeks, the fifth season of La Casa di Carta will be the last. The success of the show can also be attributed to the excellent performances of Alvaro Morte and the others, their importance is also evident from the cachet that Netflix has agreed to pay for their work.

In each television production the remuneration of the actors varies according to the importance, the number of episodes in which you are present and depending on the role they play within the stakes. The series born from an idea of ​​Alex Pina was one of the most famous in the Netflix catalog, managing to overcome all the viewing records with the episodes of the fourth season. Among the actors who earn more per episode we find Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, interpreter of Berlin, Ursula Corbero and Itzar Ituno Martinez, who receive 63 thousand euros each. Darko Peric is present soon after, known by fans as Helsinki, whose cachet amounts to 55 thousand euros.

Most of the gang, including Nairobi, Denver and Rio, have a salary of 50 thousand euros, while in the last position we find two characters, Alison Parker and Mercedes Colmenar, whose interpreters requested a cachet of 27 thousand and 23 thousand euros. If you are looking for more information on the show's final season, we leave you with this interview with the creator of La Casa di Carta.