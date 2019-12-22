How much do Shroud and Ninja earn on Mixer? A report reveals the monstrous figures of the agreement

Share it:

In summing up the upheavals we witnessed in 2019 regarding game streaming platforms, Bloomberg journalists tried to answer one of the most common questions among video game enthusiasts: how much Shroud and Ninja earn after leaving Twitch to switch to Mixer?

According to Bloomberg's report on the evolution of the portals dedicated to gaming streaming, the most famous personalities who operate on sites such as Twitch and Mixer contribute to fueling a multimillion-dollar turnover which ranges from marketing to sponsorships, while continuing to touch traditional media only superficially.

The report explains in fact that "the biggest streamers are earning up to $ 40 million by entering into agreements that range from three to five years, with contracts that mirror those of professional athletes". Considering the frightening numbers at stake (literally!), and making due estimates of popularity and number of views, both Shroud and Ninja could earn 8 to 13 million dollars year.

Sponsorship contracts (such as that for Ninja's Adidas shoes) and advertising activities that run parallel to the agreement entered into with Microsoft to embrace the exclusive of Mixer and abandon Twitch as done by Shroud in October 2019 and by Ninja in August.