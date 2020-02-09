How much did Yalitza Aparicio earn for being nominated for an Oscar?

Share it:

Despite the fact that actress Yalitza Aparicio commented on several occasions that she did not get much profit for her participation in the Alfonso Cuarón ROME movie, with the mere fact of having been nominated for the Oscar Awards she would have won about 2 million pesos with different gifts .

Every year, the marketing company "Distinctive Assets", through its "Everyone Win" campaign, summons the best brands to send an exclusive gift package with an approximate value of 100 thousand dollars, about 2 million pesos Mexicans

Within the gift you can obtain from a holiday certificate, a DNA-based treatment, and even sodas for a party, with a total sum that has amounted to a million dollar amount if you take into account the price of each of The products you own.

The companies that can participate get to pay up to 4 thousand dollars, about 76 thousand Mexican pesos, to be part of the coveted bags that the 25 nominees for the Oscar statuette receive.

In his year of nomination, Yalitza would have received several valuable items, such as cannabis edibles, a trip to the Galapagos Island, the Amazon, Iceland or Costa Rica and Panama, which include spa services and cooking lessons from International Expeditions .

Also, about 30 thousand dollars in chemical peels; Laser skin rejuvenation, injectables, fillers, Botox and other procedures performed by the Konstantin Vasyukevich facial plastic doctor, as well as a week for two people in the luxurious wellnees center: Golden Door.

As if that were not enough, another of the trips they receive is a spiritual retreat during the post-prize season in Malibu, organized by 3D PR and Marketing, a poolside dinner prepared by a famous chef from Nest Seekers International, a membership to the friendly cannabis social club "MOTA" Los Angeles, 10 personal training sessions with Alexis Seletzky, a week's getaway at the Greek beach Avaton Luxury Villas Resort and this just to mention a few.

It is worth mentioning that the Academy does not offer cash with their nominations and attendance at the gala, however, the salaries of the actors and actresses increase considerably after winning one of the acclaimed golden statuettes.