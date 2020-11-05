How much did The Paper House earn? The astronomical numbers of the Netflix series

The fifth part of The paper house, which will conclude the events of the Professor’s gang, is in production: if some photos leaked from the set of La casa di carta can make us understand how the works are progressing, we still don’t have an official release date for LCDP5. While waiting to find out more, let’s explore the series better.

On our pages, in fact, we have dealt with some insights and FAQ to learn more about the show created by Alex Pina Calafi: for example, we have compiled a ranking of the gang members of The House of Paper, or we told you why the series is called The House of Paper. Today, however, we will try to take on the role of “analysts” and investigate the phenomenon of the product more critically, talking to you about how much this series has represented a real gold mine for Netflix, which seems to have made a bargain in deciding to snatch it from the Spanish broadcaster Antenna 3.

Not many know, in fact, that the show is not a Netflix original, or at least, it was not in its first season, being the property of the Spanish channel already mentioned. The streaming platform, having been able to see its potential and the success it had already achieved in Iberian land, decided to take over the series, also drastically intervening on the already broadcast first season: in fact he took care of cutting the episodes, reassembling them to shorten them and “adapt” them to his standard (which by now, in reality, is increasingly getting lost) of 45 minutes.

So how much did Netflix make by getting the series? Let’s start with one certainty: the Reed Hastings it is not used to publishing the “takings” of its products, so in order to analyze its market power, we will have to try to extrapolate the data from other useful information. Let’s start with the first, the most important one, that is the audience. It may sound sensational, but The paper house it has been seen by more than 65 million viewers around the world; an impressive figure, especially considering that, data in hand, the platform can boast about 185 million users all over the globe; that is to say that almost a third of its users watched the series.

To this is added another, very important fact: the salaries of the actors. As for the main actors, the payoff per episode is exorbitant. They range from (approximately) 50,000 euros per bet of Miguel Herran (Rio in the series), at € 63,000 per episode of Ursula Corbero (Tokyo) and Álvaro Morte (the professor). Slightly lower figures for supporting cast, such as Esther Acebo (Stockholm), but still quite high, considering the nature of the product.

Summing up, Netflix’s purchase of the show was certainly profitable, having allowed the platform a large increase in users.

What do you think of it? How profitable do you think a series like The paper house? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!