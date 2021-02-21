How much did Demon Slayer sell? The main stages of the monstrous growth of the manga

In 2016, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted on Weekly Shonen Jump, a manga by the newcomer Koyoharu Gotouge who previously had published only a few simple oneshots, now collected in the volume Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories. Nobody expected a success enough to overcome even sacred monsters such as Naruto, ONE PIECE or Slam Dunk.

Yet that’s what happened. The manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after the conclusion of the anime, began to grind sales after sales strangling Japan in its grip and conquering the Oricon charts for over a year and a half. But how much has Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sold so far? Let’s find out the story of its frightening growth in sales.

Shueisha announced in May 2017 that with i first 6 volumes Demon Slayer had reached one million copies , first major milestone;

, first major milestone; Seven months later, in December 2017, with the ninth volume the milestone of 2 million copies was reached;

The growth continues but no other information will be given until volume 15, released together with the debut of the anime. Here the Demon Slayer manga had reached 3.5 million copies;

In October 2019, with the anime almost concluded, Demon Slayer had reached 12 million copies with volume 17;

In December 2019 the number doubles, reaching 25 million with 18 volumes ;

; Reports become more and more frequent, with February 2020 seeing 40 million copies for Demon Slayer with 19 volumes;

It then reaches 60 million copies with the 20th volume in May 2020;

It continues to grow to 80 million copies in July 2020 with volume 21;

Exceeds the milestone of 100 million copies with the 22nd volume in October 2020;

The penultimate data revealed is that of December 2020, with Demon Slayer which has a circulation of 120 million total copies with 23 volumes .

. As of February 2021, Demon Slayer reached 150 million printed copies.

Of course, its growth is far from stopped. In the first weeks of 2021, the various volumes won several million copies and it would not be surprising if 180 million copies were to be reached by the end of the year, also considered the TV debut of Demon Slayer 2.