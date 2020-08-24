How many thousands of dollars did Ronaldinho lose due to his scandal in Paraguay

Share it:

Ronaldinho during a hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Asunción, Paraguay. August 24, 2020 (Reuters)

Ronaldinho was released this Monday by a judge of Paraguay After spending almost five months in detention, accused of using a false Paraguayan passport when he entered the country on March 4. The ex player of the FC Barcelona and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, also released in the same case, a total of 171 were detained, of which the last 140 days were spent in a four-star hotel in Asunción.

All this scandal, which is now a matter of the past, cost the former soccer player money, who had paid a deposit of 1.6 million dollars in April to be able to comply with house arrest in a hotel in Asunción. Although that amount will be returned shortly, the Brazilian will have to face some financial costs.

In the first place, part of his savings were used to pay for his stay at the Palmaroga, located on the emblematic Calle Palma, between Montevideo and Ayolas, in Asunción. The four-star hotel defines itself on its site as “an enclosure that revives the postcards of the Assumption of the early 20th century, characterized by its great commercial movement and by being close to the most important tourist spots in the capital, as well as the main government and administrative offices. A building built under the foundations of neoclassical architecture that offers the old town of Asunción the perfect combination of tradition, culture, avant-garde and comfort ”. Between her commodities, has swimming pool, gym and restaurant.

He and his brother stayed in rooms 104 and 105, the most luxurious, since they are called presidential. The cost of one night there reaches the value of USD 380, for which in total he had to disburse at least USD 106,400 thousand.

Ronaldinho spent more than 100 days in a hotel (Reuters)

In turn, Judge Amarilla ordered him and his brother to pay for the damages caused to Paraguay. Roberto was given a figure of USD 110,000 that will be destined to different entities with the aim of buying health and security equipment to fight Covid-19, mainly in prisons.

For his part, Ronaldinho promised to disburse USD 90 thousand that will be divided: USD 60 thousand to the National University of Asunción and the Hospital de Clínicas; and 30 thousand to the solidarity campaign We are all Bianca. This initiative seeks to help a girl just over a year old who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and needs to start a special treatment to save her life worth USD 2.25 million.

In other words, the Brazilian spent more than USD 306 thousand in five months, a figure that does not include his daily food and leisure consumption that he had during his time in house arrest at the hotel.

Now, the former soccer player and his brother will settle in Rio de Janeiro (EFE)



The former soccer player and his brother were arrested on March 6, two days after arriving at the Asunción air terminal where they exhibited real Paraguayan passports with false content to the immigration authorities.

The popular “Dinho”, champion with the Brazilian team in the 2002 World Cup, was benefited with the “conditional suspension of the procedure” since the expectation of punishment does not exceed two years. On the other hand, the judge sentenced his brother Roberto to 2 years in prison with suspension of his sentence, with the obligation to appear every 4 months before a court in his place of residence (Rio de Janeiro).

Defense sources admitted that Ronaldinho and Roberto will travel -by private flight- as soon as possible to their city of residence, as soon as they get the corresponding permits.

