How many series does a 2019 Christmas Lottery number have?

The next December 22 is celebrated on Christmas Lottery Draw 2019. If you already have your tenth, surely you have a lot of doubts about issues about which prizes are distributed or how many series a number has.

The series of a number of Christmas Lottery 2019

This 2019 there is a total of 170 million tenths: 170 series of 100,000 numbers each. The total collection will be 3,400 million euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes.

Taking into account that a series contains a total of ten tenths, on December 22 each of the 100,000 balls that will be inside the bass drum will have 1,700 tenths.

"El Gordo" of the Christmas Lottery 2019 will distribute 4,000,000 euros to the series (400,000 euros per tenth), while the second prize will distribute 1,250,000 euros (125,000 per tenth).

Ticket, series and tenth



Ticket: It consists of a total of 10 tenths with the same number and, therefore, belong to the same series. The Christmas Draw consists of 170 series, and 170 tickets of each number are issued. When talking about the prize of the "Fat" Christmas (4,000,000 euros) refers to the entire ticket.

Sometimes the terminology is not too clear when it comes to having a Christmas Lottery number 2019. Now you know the difference between tenth, series and ticket!