How many seasons will The Witcher have? Everything we know about Netflix’s plans

After the long stop due to global COVID-19 pandemic, production of the second season of The Witcher has restarted in full swing, as evidenced by the images from the set of The Witcher 2, which continue to come out regularly. While waiting to hear about the next adventures of the show, we have dedicated several insights to the series.

For example, we explored 5 tales of the Geralt saga waiting for The Witcher 2, or even some curiosities about the beautiful Freya Allan who gives the face to Ciri from The Witcher. Today, however, we will try to investigate one of the most bounced questions on the internet in the last period with a FAQ: how many seasons will the TV series have The Witcher? Let’s be clear.

Let’s start with order: the first season of the show born as an adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski released on Netflix on December 20, 2019, with a total of eight episodes. Even before going on the air, the series was confirmed for a second season. The announcement of the confirmation of the show for a second cycle of episodes, in fact, took place during the month of November 2019, exactly one month before the release of the first season.

The trend has already repeated itself, and with an even wider advance: the production of the second season of the series had not even started yet, when in January 2020 The Witcher was extended for a third cycle of episodes. So, the question now is legitimate: how long will this go on?

To answer this question, it is useful to remember the words of the showrunner of the series, namely Lauren S. Hissrich, which suggests that – if everything goes according to plan – we will be able to see the adventures of Geralt of Rivia on our screens for a long time: “it has been reported that I have planned seven seasons [di The Witcher, ndr.], and in another panel I said there would be material to go on for at least twenty years, there is so much material“.

Considering the success the series has had on NetflixFurthermore, we believe that the platform will not intervene in requesting the cancellation of one of its most profitable shows: far from the idea that this show can really last twenty years, taking Hissrich’s first declarations of intent to be true, we can say that we believe it may be plausible that we will at least witness seven seasons of The Witcher, as long as plans don’t change or something happens in the meantime. In conclusion, Geralt, Yennefer e Characteristic they will keep us company, for a while longer.

And while we refer you here for another topic much discussed by fans like the one regarding the most powerful character in the TV series The Witcher, the ball passes to you: how many seasons do you think it will reach The Witcher? Do you think seven is a plausible number? Let us know with a comment, as always in the dedicated space!