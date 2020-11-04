how many more seasons will there be? All we know

After the latest interviews with the cast of The Boys, we try to find out the number of seasons that make up the story of Billy Butcher and the other protagonists of the series inspired by comics by Garth Ennis.

its Amazon Prime Video the first two seasons of the show are currently available, while work has already begun on the third. As you know, the work is a transposition of the comics written by Garth Ennis, composed of 72 volumes, which tell us the events in a world in which Vought International has managed to devise a serum with which it is possible to create superheroes. The episodes aired up to now have followed the history of the volumes in broad terms, cutting some characters or changing their history, as happened for Stormfront, but we can say that the first 30 chapters of comics.

For this we can think that the series could be composed of 5 or 6 total seasons, which will serve to better tell the story of the protagonists and their fight against superheroes, moreover the multinational of Jeff Bezos has announced that it is already working on a spin-off. However, all that remains is to wait for official news about it, in the meantime we report the latest news in the cast of The Boys 3.