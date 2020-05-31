How many millions less will soccer stars cost due to the coronavirus crisis: the impact on Messi's record and the "disappearance" of Cristiano

Share it:

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prices fall

The coronavirus crisis is not only global in health but also economic, and football is not without its consequences. Although some leagues like Bundesliga of Germany have already restarted and others like ita Series A Italian, The League of Spain and the Premier League English have a date for the ball to spin again, the two months of apparate have generated a financial revolution.

That is why the auditor KPMG, who a few days ago published the list of the most valuable clubs in Europe, released his report on how the pandemic will affect the value of the players themselves, focusing his analysis on 10 leagues on the Old Continent, that is, 4,183 players.

The consultant began months ago with her study, so she differentiated Two possible scenarios: one if the season is canceled (as it happened in France) and another if the pending matches are played without an audience (as it will be in most European countries). In the first scenario, the average fall in values ​​would be 26.5% ($ 11 billion), while in the second it would be 17.7% ($ 7.3 billion).

The Bundesliga returned behind closed doors, and so will La Liga, Premier League and Serie A (Reuters)

Like today the first scenario is unlikely, Since most of the leagues will return in June, the estimation of the transfer values ​​should be done in the second context. It is in this framework that Kylian Mbappé, from PSG, remains the most expensive footballer on the planet and whoever wants to use his services will have to pay USD 208 million, 16.6% less than in February (USD 250 million).

Behind the Frenchman is Neymar, whose pass will now cost USD 165 million, 14.7% less than four months ago. The podium is closed by Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, who lost 10.5% in value and now costs 149 million, the same value as Lionel Messi.

The case of the Argentine is particular, since it is the only one in the Top 20 that exceeds 30 years. In February his pass was quoted at USD 194 million and if the season is completed behind closed doors, he will have lost 23.2%, the largest fell from the Top10. Due to his age, any new conflict will further accentuate this devaluation with respect to his colleagues.

Furthermore, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo It is not striking, since in April the site Transfermarket It had placed him 46th in the ranking of the most expensive players on the market. Despite being one of the best players on the planet, his 35 years bring down his resale value and this directly influences the cost of his chip. With the coronavirus crisis, his name does not even appear in this report.

The list of the value of footballers in millions of euros

The ranking of the 10 most valuable players after the coronavirus crisis

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain): USD 208 million (-16.6%)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): USD 165 million (-14.7%)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): USD 149 million (-10.5%)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): USD 149 million (-23.2%)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): USD 145 million (-15.6%)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund): USD 141 million (-8.5%)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool): USD 136 million (-12.9%)

Harry kane (Tottenham): USD 130 million (-13.0%)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): USD 124 million (-14.0%)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): USD 113 million (-6.7%)

