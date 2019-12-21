How many hearts does an octopus have?

Share it:

The animal kingdom is fascinating. One of the most curious animals of all is the octopus. Do you know how many hearts has the octopus? Yes, it has more than one. You need a total of 3 hearts to live. And it has 8 brains! We tell you more about him.

These are the hearts that an octopus has

Octopuses belong to the family known as mollusks cephalopods, also called octapods because of the number of tentacles they have.



The shape of these animals is very curious. His body is large and very soft texture, connected by eight tentacles.

Although it is not the animal or the mollusk with more hearts around the world, the octopus has a total of three hearts, each of them with their own functions. One of them carries oxygenated blood to the body. And the other two are responsible for transporting blood without oxygen to the gills, to perform gas exchange.

Octopuses breathe through the gill process, acquiring oxygen from water.

Other curiosities of the octopus



Something that many people don't know about these animals is that they have a total of 8 brains. They are therefore very intelligent creatures, who make use of their tentacles to move, and each of them has its own brain.

One of his best defenses is the camouflage. It's amazing how octopuses can camouflage themselves in water through their skin muscles and pigment cells. They can be applied immediately to the textures, shapes and colors of your environment.

Although the octopus is considered a harmless animal, the truth is that the bite of a blue rings octopus It can paralyze a human adult in just a few minutes.