how many episodes will have the next season of the Star Wars series

While a new trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian shows us some incredible scenes, we now know that we will be able to witness the new adventures of the spin-off of Star Wars starting October 30 on Disney +. With The Mandalorian 3 already in the works, the time has come today to find out the details on the next cycle of episodes.

The first season of the series aired from mid-November until the end of December, with eight episodes on a weekly basis, which showed us the first adventures of the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal.

During the second season we will see the character played by Pascal struggling with the search for the truth about the origins of Child (commonly called by fans “Baby Yoda”), while on his trail we will also find the villain Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito. We do not know further details on the plot, although we know from the words of the actress who plays Cara Dune, Gina Carano, that the series: “it will be even more beautiful than the first season. There is everything. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll find things in Season 2 that you’ve always wanted to see.“

What about the number of episodes? The second season, it has already been confirmed, will consist of eight episodes, exactly like the first, also on a weekly basis, which will air from 30 October to 18 December 2020. An interesting news is to find that the first episode of the new season will be shot by Jon Favreau, who, despite being the showrunner of The Mandalorian, had not yet shot an episode. We also know that the fifth episode will be shot by Dave Filoni, already behind the camera for the first and fifth installments of the first cycle of episodes on the adventures of Mando.

Fans, finally, maybe they can breathe a sigh of relief: after several insistent rumors that they wanted Pedro Pascal out of the future of The Mandalorian, these rumors seem to have been denied, even if we still can’t say for sure, as nobody, not even Pascal himself, expressed himself on the matter. We’ll find out soon, anyway.

What do you expect from next season’s The Mandalorian? Leave a comment to let us know!