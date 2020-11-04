How many episodes of ONE PIECE are there in Italian? here are how many episodes are missing from Mediaset

The story of ONE PIECE in Italy it is unfortunately not the happiest since the distribution of the episodes in the Bel Paese has been extremely irregular but above all sporadic. Suffice it to say, in fact, that since 2014 only 15 unpublished and dubbed episodes have been broadcast on the small screen. What future awaits the franchise in Italy?

If from the manga front the situation is certainly more rosy under the label Star Comics, Mediaset instead continues with his own long and inexhaustible campaign of replicas recently culminating in the return of Dragon Ball GT. But if Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece still enjoyed all the episodes of Dragon Ball Super in our country, the anime adaptation of ONE PIECE received less luck. It is not known whether the causes of these delays are attributable to licensing issues with TOEI Animation or for other reasons, but the fact remains that, at the time of writing, the episodes that separate the Italian version from the regular and weekly broadcast in Japan there are 370 episodes. Up to now, the Italian programming has been structured as follows:

ONE PIECE I: primi 53 episodi, 2001-2002;

ONE PIECE II: dal 54 al 90, 2002-2003:

ONE PIECE III: dal 91 al 129, 2003;

ONE PIECE IV: dal 130 al 143, 2003-2004;

ONE PIECE V: dal 144 al 195, 2004-2005;

ONE PIECE VI: from 196 to 255, 2008;

ONE PIECE VII: dal 256 al 309, 2008-2009;

ONE PIECE VIII: dal 310 al 400, 2009-2010;

ONE PIECE IX: dal 401 al 452, 2010;

ONE PIECE X: dal 453 al 508, 2012;

ONE PIECE XI: dal 509 al 563, 2014;

ONE PIECE XII: dal 564 al 578, 2018;

On November 8, however, episode 949 of ONE PIECE will debut at home will continue the events of the Wano saga. Our country, however, still awaits the highly anticipated dubbing of the the saga on Punk Hazard. To date we have no information from Mediaset of a possible return of the anime in Italy with unreleased episodes, but we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss any news on the subject.