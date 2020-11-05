How many episodes does JoJo have? Let’s recap the series of The Bizarre Adventure

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a manga by Hirohiko Araki that has been in production for forty years now. The author’s story is divided into various series, each with its own protagonist and its own settings, even if there is often no lack of more or less veiled references to other generations if not even their appearance.

After several attempts over the years, since 2012 the series has again become known to the general public with the version of David Production. The studio has so far transposed the first five generations of Jojo, transposing them into four animated series. Let’s see in total how many are the episodes of Jojo produced by the studio.

Jojo’s first season, which collects Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, consists of 26 episodes;

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders is made up of 48 episodes;

The third season, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, consists of 39 episodes;

The latest broadcast is Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo which overall has 39 episodes produced, like the previous one.

In total, these four Jojo series have 152 episodes. However, there were some OAVs produced after the third season. In fact there is also So Spoke Kishibe Rohan going on. There are 4 episodes on Rohan produced between 2017 and 2020 and which therefore bring the current total of the series to 156 episodes.

This is not to mention that there are three other series awaiting a transposition: Stone Ocean, Steel Ball Run and Jojolion. In conclusion, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure may only be halfway through of a very long anime that could even reach 350 total episodes.