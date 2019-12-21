How many deputies make up the Congress of Deputies?

Share it:

The General Courts of Spain They are composed of two chambers: the Congress of Deputies, or Lower House, and the Senate, or Upper House. Both chambers are responsible for the approval of the laws and the General State Budgets. In addition, Congress is responsible for the investiture of the President of the Government. Below we explain the number of deputies that make up the Lower House.

Congress: number of deputies and how they are elected

The Constitution of Spain of 1978 establishes that the number of deputies must range between 300 and 400. Currently, the Congress is made up of 350 deputies, as determined by the General Electoral Regime Law passed in 1985.

The congressmen they are chosen through what is known as free universal suffrage for a four-year term. This may end earlier if the Courts are dissolved and elections are called.

You General Electoral Regime Law He points out that each of the provinces must be represented in Congress by at least two deputies. Meanwhile, the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melillas are assasaplanded one deputy to each.

The remaining 248 seats are distributed among the provinces so proportional depending on its population. Therefore, to those provinces with greater number of inhabitants, more seats correspond to them.

In the congressional elections Voting is done in closed lists. The party decides in advance what is the order of priority of its candidates when accessing the seat. As it is logical, the candidates that are higher in the electoral list of the party are more likely to become part of Congress as deputies. Who appears first in the candidacy of the political party is known as "head of the list."

After scrutinizing all the votes, the number of deputies corresponding to the electoral list is calculated based on the votes obtained. To access the distribution of seats To a constituency, the candidates must add at least 3% of the total valid votes that have been cast.