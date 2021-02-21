How many are the Knights of the Zodiac? The warriors of Saint Seiya in report

The story prepared in the 80s by Masami Kurumada, known in Japan as Saint Seiya and in Italy mainly as Knights of the Zodiac, threw us into a world inspired in part by ancient Greece, with the reincarnation of Lady Athena surrounding herself with some warriors.

During the story we first met Seiya, or Pegasus according to the Italian dubbing, who then gradually surrounded himself with faithful friends such as Sirius the Dragon, Crystal the Swan, Andromeda of the constellation of the same name and Ikki of the Phoenix. Five powerful warriors who shaped the deeds of Saint Seiya, ma how many are in total the Knights of the Zodiac in the service of Athena?

The answer naturally lies in the constellations. For 88 constellations there are 88 fighters and in fact the knights are also known as the 88 Warriors of Athena. These are divided into forty-eight Bronze Knights, twenty-four Silver Knights, twelve Golden Knights corresponding to the constellations of the western zodiac and four Knights wearing an unknown type of armor. If we wanted to add Athena, bearer of a Divine Armor, the number would rise to 89.

Consequently, each constellation has its own associated warrior. Saint Seiya did not show all these warriors, with some stars left without a matching fighter. Did you know Masami Kurumada’s backbreaking work routine when creating the manga?