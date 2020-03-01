Entertainment

How long will Kaguya-sama: Love is War last? The author answers this and other questions

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kaguya-sama: Love is War it is one of the most popular romantic manga in recent months. Thanks to the anime aired in 2019, and which will get a second season in April 2020, the consensus for the manga has almost doubled. The popular story is about to arrive in Italy together with its guest author at Napoli Comicon 2020.

But, on another occasion, Aka Akasaka has already revealed several in an interview details on Kaguya-sama: Love is War, talking about both the ending and the characters, as well as the point of the story in which we arrived. Attention spoilers also on events that happened quite recently in Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Akasaka's starting concept for Kaguya-sama: Love is War was rather cliche, but he was glad that readers liked it anyway. The author, despite the classics of the genre, tries to write the characters creating a contrast and a comic look, respecting first the expectations and then reversing them with a back.

Akasaka bases her episodes on "negative emotions": explore a certain type of emotion, such as jealousy, envy, and imagine them expressed by all the characters and then start writing the chapter of the week. He still has many of these in store. However, try not to step too hard on negative emotions. The only character who doesn't have a dark side is Fujiwara. Just Fujiwara will be the protagonist of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 2 with many new curtains.

The author never focuses on drawing or writing cute and comic scenes in Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Instead he tries to create a lifeline for all his readers in the work. Narrative arcs focused on serious subjects really show this aspect.

And what about the ending? Akasaka wants to advance to the third year of the school which will also mark the beginning of the second half of the story. That's why it's now evolving the relationship of some characters, like that of Tsubame and Ishigami. Despite the arrival of the third year will mark half of the story does not mean that Kaguya-sama: Love is War will last as long as the previous volumes: the author has declared that he has in mind of tell about a month for each volume.

Akasaka does not have in mind what the ending of the opera will be, he is thinking of some ways that can make it interesting. It is also open to a sad ending. The mangaka also declares his respect for Haruba Negi, author of The Quintessential Quintuplets, who however does not forgive for concluding his manga so quickly. And, according to him, looking at the story from the perspective of a mangaka it was clear who the winning twin would be. Kaguya-sama: Love is War will debut in Italy in 2020 for Star Comics.

