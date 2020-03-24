Entertainment

How long does it take to watch the whole ONE PIECE anime?

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
ONE PIECE is a manga that has lasted for years and has almost reached the gates of the 1000 chapters. A sensational goal and the anime is certainly no less. Despite being behind the manga releases, the ONE PIECE anime has arrived at episode 925 and has been airing almost continuously for twenty years.

A mass of really exaggerated episodes which, however, it is necessary to see in depth since ONE PIECE is not an episodic anime or in which you can safely lose pieces. There are many plots and subplots in the work born from the genius of Eiichiro Oda, but how long would it take to watch the anime from the first episode of 1999 to the last published of this week?

Considering that the ONE PIECE episodes last about 24 minutes, with opening, ending, summaries and advances included, multiplying 24 by 925 gives 22200 minutes, or 15.41 days. Just over two weeks, although it would be necessary not to sleep, work or detach from the episodes in any way. With the Coronavirus quarantine available, an avid fan could therefore recover the whole soul of ONE PIECE in just over a month, also including the episodes that would come out during this long binge watching.

Are you brave enough to throw yourself into a similar venture? Meanwhile, Sanji has seen a dream come true thanks to the ONE PIECE episode 925.

